The NYC Eatery Where Bobby Flay Earned His First Glowing Restaurant Review

When the words "Bobby Flay" and "restaurant" are mentioned together, maybe you think about Flay's former Mesa Grill in New York — his first restaurant, where he became known for his distinctively Southwestern cuisine. Or perhaps one of Flay's various present-day restaurants come to mind, which range from a flashy Las Vegas seafood spot to a casual burger chain. But lesser known is where Flay actually got his start as a chef. After all, chefs don't typically go straight from culinary school straight to opening their own place.

For Flay, this happened at an eatery called Miracle Grill in New York City's East Village, which at the time was rough; far from the upscale dining hub it is today. This wasn't Flay's first food industry job. Earlier on, he worked at a pizza place and ice cream parlor, and after culinary school, he worked under prominent New York chef Jonathan Waxman. But Flay has described his stint at Miracle Grill from 1988 to 1990 as a formative period. He credits the Grill as a place where he developed his signature Southwestern style and had the freedom to play around creatively. That said, Miracle Grill was a decidedly affordable place, so he was still required to work within limits. "I couldn't have an entrée over $9," he told Food & Wine in 2024. But apparently, this was a situation where tight restrictions bred ingenuity, as his work caught the eye of a critic and truly got his culinary career rolling.