Bobby Flay's Favorite Restaurants In Italy
With a culinary career that spans over three decades, Bobby Flay knows a thing or two about good food. He made a name for himself with Mesa Grill, his debut restaurant that focused on Southwestern flavors, and went on to open many more successful restaurants specializing in everything from steaks to burgers and seafood. While he's known for exploring a wide range of cuisines, he's particularly passionate about Italian food.
On Flay's website, he admits that Italy has stolen his heart and soul. He says, "I love the people, the language, their approach to lifestyle — and of course the food." Over the years, he's visited Italy numerous times, even spending extended periods living there to immerse himself in the culture and cuisine. Along the way, he's discovered several restaurants that stand out for having exceptional food and overall experiences.
Flay was so impressed with one Italian restaurant that it inspired him to open Amalfi, his Mediterranean restaurant in Caesars Palace, Las Vegas. His love for Italian eateries also gave him the idea for the Food Network series "Bobby and Giada in Italy," a show where he and Giada De Laurentiis traveled through Rome and Tuscany, highlighting local dishes and must-visit restaurants. From trattorias tucked away in narrow alleys to seaside spots with fresh seafood, these are some of Flay's go-to restaurants in Italy.
Lo Scoglio on the Amalfi Coast
Out of all the restaurants that Bobby Flay has visited around the globe, the one that has made the biggest impression on him is Lo Scoglio on the Amalfi Coast. On an episode of the "Elvis Duran Show," the chef called it his favorite place in the world and commented on how phenomenal the food, people, and setting are. He said, "All this beautiful fish and shellfish that come right out of the sea there, handmade pasta by Tommaso ... it's spectacular." This is the spot that prompted Flay to open Amalfi in Las Vegas.
Founded in 1958, Lo Scoglio is a seaside hotel and restaurant overlooking a private beach on the Tyrrhenian Sea. The family-run spot specializes in fresh seafood sourced from the surrounding waters and seasonal dishes made with fresh produce from the family's own estate farms. Guests can grab a seat on the covered deck and tuck into dishes like spaghetti with sea urchin, freshly caught shrimp served with local lemons, and the restaurant's famous Nerano-style spaghetti with zucchini.
+39 081 808 1026
Piazza Delle Sirene, 15, Marina del Cantone, 80061 Massa Lubrense, NA, Italy
La Vita è Un Mozzico in Rome
Many of us can't resist the allure of a really great sandwich, and Bobby Flay is no exception. In Italy, one of Flay's most beloved sandwiches is from a place called La Vita è Un Mozzico in Rome. This tiny salumeria is located near Piazza Del Popolo and it specializes in cured meats and sandwiches. There's a ticket machine outside where you can grab a number and wait for your turn at the counter. When you get there, you can pick from an array of meats, cheeses, and spreads to go in your panini. In an Instagram reel, Flay revealed that his go-to order is the porchetta sandwich.
Flay's favorite sandwich has just a few ingredients, but it goes big on flavor. It starts with a piece of pizza bianca, which translates to "white pizza" and is a type of flatbread similar to focaccia. Inside the bread goes sliced porchetta (roast pork), stracciatella (a soft white cheese), and a smear of pesto. You can get your sandwich pressed or take it as-is. Flay called it "the perfect Italian sandwich," and urged people to "run — don't walk" to the shop.
instagram.com/lavitaeunmozzico7190
+39 06 323 6644
Via Angelo Brunetti, 4, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Ristorante Pierluigi in Rome
It's no secret that Bobby Flay loves seafood. It features in many of his recipes, is a staple on the menu at Amalfi, and he's even admitted that anchovies are one of his favorite ingredients to use in a wide array of dishes. It should come as no surprise then that one of his favorite restaurants in Rome is Ristorante Pierluigi. He recently showcased the restaurant in a TikTok post with a caption that read, "I love Pierluigi in Rome when I'm craving a meal of perfectly prepared fish and seafood."
Ristorante Pierluigi first opened as a small osteria in the Piazza de' Ricci in 1938. Over the years, it's evolved into an elegant fine dining spot that specializes in fresh seafood, along with artfully prepared meat and vegetable dishes. You can handpick the fish and crustaceans you want from the fresh seafood bar, then grab a seat outdoors in the piazza or in the sleek dining room. The restaurant also has a wine cellar with over 1,500 bottles and a chic cocktail bar.
+39 06 686 8717
Piazza de' Ricci, 144, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Otaleg Trastevere in Rome
People often assume that chefs prefer high-end fare, but like anyone else, celebrity chefs have their go-to snacks that they turn to when they want something quick and comforting. For Bobby Flay, his weakness is ice cream or gelato and his go-to spot to get it in Rome is Otaleg. On an episode of "Bobby and Giada in Italy," Flay took Giada De Laurentiis to the gelateria and told her, "This is my spot. I've spent a lot of time at Otaleg." He explained that what he loves most about the gelato there is that it tastes exactly like what it's supposed to.
Otaleg is the brainchild of Marco Radicioni, who studied under master gelataio Claudio Torcé. When Radicioni opened his own gelato shop in 2012, he named it simply "gelato" spelled backwards. Now there are two locations in Rome where you can get cool and creamy gelato and sorbet in a range of flavors like pistachio, blackberry, and ricotta with cocoa powder. You can also try unique flavors like lychee with basil and beet with black pepper.
instagram.com/otaleg.radicioni/
+39 338 651 5450
Via di S. Cosimato, 14a, 00153 Roma RM, Italy & Viale dei Quattro Venti, 70, 00152 Roma RM, Italy
Da Adolfo on the Amalfi Coast
Nestled at the bottom of a towering cliff on a tiny beach about a five-minute boat ride from Positano is Ristorante Da Adolfo. It's easy to see why this spot left an impression on Bobby Flay. The open-air restaurant has laid-back, beachy vibes and it serves up an array of enticing dishes made with freshly caught seafood and local ingredients. Plus, the only way to get there is by catching a ride on the restaurant's wooden boat, which adds an element of adventure to the experience.
Ristorante Da Adolfo has been a local institution since 1966, when Adolfo Bella opened the spot. Now it's run by Adolfo's son Sergio, who serves up dishes like mussel soup, grilled mozzarella on lemon leaf, and grilled octopus. The food wowed Flay so much that he has been known to create dishes at Amalfi inspired by some of the creations he tried at the seaside spot. If you want to snag a table at Da Adolfo, be sure to make a reservation because it can get booked up fast and spots on the boat are limited.
+39 089 875 022
Via Laurito, 40, 84017 Positano, Italy
Roscioli
Part gourmet food shop, part restaurant, and part wine bar, Roscioli is a magnet for foodies like Bobby Flay. Step inside and you'll find a deli counter with over 350 types of cheeses and 150 types of cold cuts to choose from. And if you want to dine in, the restaurant serves a wide variety of Italian dishes that you can pair with a cocktail or bottle of wine from Roscioli's cellar. For Flay, there's one dish that stands out from all others.
Burro e acciughe is a classic Roman pasta that features only a few ingredients, including a common pantry staple that Flay often uses as a secret ingredient: anchovies. The anchovies are cooked gently with butter and pasta water to create a silky sauce for thick spaghetti. The dish also includes rye bread crumbs for a bit of crunch. Flay loved the dish so much that he asked the chef at Roscioli to show him how to make it on an episode of "Bobby and Giada in Italy," and later went on to create his own version.
+39 06 687 5287
Via dei Giubbonari, 21, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Trattoria SantaPalato in Rome
With so many places to get great pasta in Rome, picking a spot that does a particular type of pasta best is no easy feat, especially when you're talking about a classic like pasta carbonara. However, Bobby Flay thinks that Sarah Cicolini does a pretty stellar job at her restaurant SantaPalato. On an episode of "Bobby and Giada in Italy," he said, "Living here, I quickly realized that every local chef thinks they make the best traditional Roman carbonara, but Sarah's carbonara spaghettini is the real deal."
SantaPalato is an inviting trattoria that serves up a mix of classic and creative dishes made with market-fresh ingredients. The carbonara is a best seller that's available on the main menu along with other classics like the spaghetti all'amatriciana, but you can also choose from an array of specials that change daily like bruschetta with cherry tomatoes and ricotta on sourdough and braised beef cheek. In addition, Cicolini takes a nose-to-tail approach with her meats, so you can sample dishes like veal tongue terrine and tripe in tomato sauce.
Via Gallia, 28, 00183 Roma RM, Italy
L'Osteria di Monteverde in Rome
Established in 2010, L'Osteria di Monteverde is another restaurant in Rome that Bobby Flay has lauded for its exceptional cuisine. It's located in the Monteverde neighborhood, which is on a hill above the hustle and bustle of the city center. The menu changes often depending on what's available at the market and in season, so on any given day you could be tucking into dishes like veal sweetbreads on polenta, pumpkin ravioli, or pork belly with apricot. There's also a great selection of wines to pair with your meal.
Flay has shouted out L'Osteria di Monteverde on several occasions. In an Instagram post, he thanked the team for letting him join them in the kitchen for a cooking session and said, "If you're in Rome, if you're going to be in Rome, go there and eat fabulous Roman cuisine with modern touches from Chef Roberto." He also told Bloomberg that he appreciated how the chefs take an innovative approach to cooking, but are also adept at nailing the classics like pasta carbonara.
+39 06 5327 3887
Via Pietro Cartoni, 163/165, 00152 Roma RM, Italy
Agriosteria Tenuta Astrone in Sarteano
When Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis toured the Tuscan countryside on an episode of "Bobby and Giada in Italy," one particularly scenic spot they visited was Agriosteria Tenuta Astrone, a farm that also operates as a bed and breakfast and restaurant. The duo were in search of a regional meat dish, and the owners, husband and wife team Martino Ferri and Luciana Marinaccio, were more than happy to share a local specialty. The pressed pork burger with taleggio intrigued Flay and De Laurentiis for its unique preparation method that dates back centuries.
To make this rustic burger, fatty ground pork is mixed with herbs, rolled into a ball, and placed on a terracotta plate that's been heated over a wood fire. Then, another hot plate is placed on top and the meat is smashed between the two. The burger is topped with creamy taleggio cheese, garlic aioli, and a local tomato sauce, then topped with bread that's also cooked on a terracotta plate. The result is an earthy, smoky burger that Flay said tasted like the land of Tuscany.
+39 338 874 0631
Strada Vicinale Palazzo di Pirro, 13, 53047 Sarteano SI, Italy
Armando al Pantheon in Rome
On each episode of "Bobby and Giada in Italy," the celebrity chefs enjoyed a variety of meals, but one of the most elaborate was at Armando al Pantheon in Rome. This family-run spot has been serving iconic Roman dishes since 1961 from its location close to the Pantheon. Flay and De Laurentiis were joined by Laurentiis' mother, writer and actress Veronica de Laurentiis. The trio indulged in a leisurely meal that consisted of four courses and multiple dishes.
To start, Flay and the mother-daughter duo were treated to appetizers like bruschetta with beans; coratella (lamb) sliders; and crostini with zucchini flowers, anchovies, and mozzarella. Next up was the primo course, which included rigatoni all'amatriciana. For the secondo course, they had veal saltimbocca, and they finished with sweet treats like tiramisu and a Roman tart. Throughout the meal, they gushed about the food and Flay brought up how much more relaxed dining is in Italy compared to America.
+39 06 6880 3034
Salita de' Crescenzi, 31, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Da Francesco in Rome
You can't make a television show about food in Rome without touching on classic Roman pastas, and Bobby Flay knew just the spot to showcase some of those dishes. Da Francesco is a small trattoria in Piazza del Fico that specializes in pizzas, pastas, and meat dishes. He visited the spot with Giada de Laurentiis and friends for an episode of "Bobby and Giada in Italy," and said, "For me, this is the perfect spot to compare and enjoy all four of the most traditional pastas from Rome."
While dining at Da Francesco, the television hosts explained that classic Roman pastas were likely created by shepherds back in the day who had a few basic ingredients that allowed them to make a variety of pastas. For example, cacio e pepe is made with Pecorino Romano and black pepper, while pasta alla gricia adds guanciale (pork cheek) to that mix. Add tomato sauce to the gricia and you get pasta all'amatriciana, and if you replace the tomato sauce with egg, you get carbonara. The diners were enamored with Da Francesco's versions. "Fantastic," Flay said.
+39 06 686 4009
Piazza del Fico, 29, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Pizzeria Da Attilio in Naples
If you're going to eat pizza in Italy, there's no better place than Naples, where it all began. Flatbread was common in the ancient world, but it was the Neapolitans who began putting ingredients on it that are still beloved today like cheese, mozzarella, and basil. In 2018, Bobby Flay visited the city and posted a shot of a classic Margherita pizza from Pizzeria da Attilio on Instagram. He also shouted out cookbook author, food writer, and culinary guide Katie Parla, stating that she "knows what's up in Naples." We're not surprised she took him to this famed pizza spot.
Pizzeria Da Attilio has been feeding the masses from its location in Pignasecca market since 1938. Today, it's run by Attilio Bachetti, who is the grandson of the founder and shares his name. If you're looking for something classic, you can opt for traditional Neapolitan-style pizzas with fluffy crusts and simple, but flavorful toppings. However, Pizzeria Da Attilio is also famous for its star-shaped pizzas with a variety of tasty toppings and crusts stuffed with ricotta cheese.
instagram.com/pizzeriadaattilio/
+39 081 552 0479
Via Pignasecca, 17, 80134 Napoli NA, Italy
Osteria Nuvolari in Rome
Located just a few blocks from the Vatican, Osteria Nuvolari is a stylish spot with tables in the small dining room and outside on the cobblestone street. At first glance, it looks pretty modern, but the menu also features classic Roman dishes that date back centuries. One dish that Bobby Flay shouted out was the Roman-style tripe. In an Instagram post, he shared a pic of Osteria Nuvolari's version of the tripe tossed in a vibrant tomato sauce and smothered in Pecorino cheese. "Trippa alla Romana ... It's bangin'," the caption read.
Osteria Nuvolari consistently gets accolades for both its traditional and contemporary dishes. Fan favorites include the crostini with burrata and anchovies, the pappardelle with oxtail ragù, and the saltimbocca. You can also choose from a great selection of pizzas, including classics like the Margherita and more indulgent creations like the Burrata with tomato, mozzarella, Parma ham, Taggiasca olives, dried tomatoes, basil, and creamy burrata. And, of course, there are plenty of Italian wines on offer.
+39 06 6880 3018
Via degli Ombrellari, 10, 00193 Roma RM, Italy