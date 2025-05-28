Bobby Flay's Favorite Restaurants In Italy

With a culinary career that spans over three decades, Bobby Flay knows a thing or two about good food. He made a name for himself with Mesa Grill, his debut restaurant that focused on Southwestern flavors, and went on to open many more successful restaurants specializing in everything from steaks to burgers and seafood. While he's known for exploring a wide range of cuisines, he's particularly passionate about Italian food.

On Flay's website, he admits that Italy has stolen his heart and soul. He says, "I love the people, the language, their approach to lifestyle — and of course the food." Over the years, he's visited Italy numerous times, even spending extended periods living there to immerse himself in the culture and cuisine. Along the way, he's discovered several restaurants that stand out for having exceptional food and overall experiences.

Flay was so impressed with one Italian restaurant that it inspired him to open Amalfi, his Mediterranean restaurant in Caesars Palace, Las Vegas. His love for Italian eateries also gave him the idea for the Food Network series "Bobby and Giada in Italy," a show where he and Giada De Laurentiis traveled through Rome and Tuscany, highlighting local dishes and must-visit restaurants. From trattorias tucked away in narrow alleys to seaside spots with fresh seafood, these are some of Flay's go-to restaurants in Italy.