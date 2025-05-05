The Best Cuisine To Cook To Beat Bobby Flay, According To Data Science

Bobby Flay is probably best known for the Southwestern cuisine served at his first restaurant, Mesa Grill – "the restaurant that set my career on fire," he said on The Today Show — but his cooking expertise spans the globe. He did, after all, graduate from the French Culinary Institute, work under California cuisine champion Jonathan Waxman, and open restaurants focusing on everything from French-American (Bar Americain), Mediterranean (Bolo and Gato), and Jersey Shore surf and turf (Bobby Flay Steak). Still, as evidenced by an analysis of the famous chef's wins on "Beat Bobby Flay," there's one type of cooking that Flay hasn't seemed to master: Indian cuisine.

According to data scientist Alex Cates, out of the 11 times Flay has been challenged to cook Indian food, his competitor has won nearly 73% of the time. While it's hard to believe none of Flay's restaurants have been awarded a Michelin star, his win rate on "Beat Bobby Flay" is pretty strong. Cates' analysis, from 2022, says that Flay's overall win rate was 63%. However, in a 2024 interview with "The Sporkful" podcast, he claimed his win rate was more like 65% to 70%. Since launching the show in 2013, Flay has competed in nearly 500 episodes over 38 seasons. Despite his poor odds with Indian cuisine, red curry is one of Flay's 15 favorite ingredients.

During each episode of the show, two chefs compete to see who will be selected by two of Flay's friends (often other Food Network chefs) by making dishes using a star ingredient selected by Flay. The selected chef then tries to best Flay by challenging him to cook their signature dish.