Bobby Flay Grilling Tips To Impress Everyone At The Barbecue

Many people swear by cooking and eating rare beef, but eating burgers medium-rare can be unsafe. Bobby Flay himself recently got some backlash when he revealed in a video on TikTok that he prefers cooking his hamburgers and steaks to medium rather than leaving them rare or medium-rare. In the viral video, Flay stated, "If the fat doesn't melt, then it's not as delicious ... if you don't cook it and the beef itself is like too rare, it's like hard to chew." You might not think that would be too controversial, but it got a lot of people talking and debating the topic in the video's comment section.

Advertisement

During an interview with Mashed, Flay stuck by his original opinion. "I have to say most of the people that I know said to me, 'Totally agree with you.' I think there's some peer pressure on us to order red meat rare and medium-rare, whether we like it or not because that's what we've been told to do," he said.

If you want a truly delicious burger, you need to cook it long enough, which, according to Flay means cooking the beef to medium. This allows the fat to melt into the meat, resulting in a much juicier taste than if you only cook to rare. Try cooking to medium doneness at your barbecues and see if you prefer the taste, too.