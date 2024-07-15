Bobby Flay's Pro-Tip For Truly Excellent Chicken Parm

Chicken parm (aka chicken parmigiana) is always a good time — how could crispy pieces of breaded chicken, topped in rich tomato sauce and gooey melted cheese, ever not be? In fact, this dish has been delighting our taste buds since the 1950s, when it was first introduced to the Northeast of the United States by Italian-American immigrants. Since then it's become a staple of Italian-American restaurants (and even those outside of this cuisine) – this version from Carbone is particularly popular — while also being on high rotation in our own kitchens. It's even inspired other dishes, like this cheesy chicken Parmesan spaghetti bake.

That said, your household probably already has a version of chicken parm it knows and loves. We strongly recommend you expand your repertoire, however, with the help of Bobby Flay — who has put together a recipe that rethinks this classic dish in a truly game-changing way. The famous chef and Food Network star makes his chicken parm by topping it with cheese only (leaving plenty of space around the edges for the meat to get crunchy and golden), before baking it and serving it on a bed of tomato sauce (as opposed to adding the tomato sauce to the chicken, prior to baking). This makes for an ultra crispy version that will have your original one eating metaphorical dust.