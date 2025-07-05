18 Ways To Add Floral Design Elements To Your Kitchen

If you're into DIY floral kitchen design, then pressed flowers are a fun way to go. "Pressed flower art is the sweet spot between nature and nostalgia," Heidi Lapka says. "It brings florals into the kitchen in a way that feels personal and one-of-a-kind." The effect of pressed flowers placed between two panes of glass is beautifully light and airy, she says, making for the perfect piece of artwork to hang above a breakfast nook or prop against your backsplash. "It will add a special element that mass-produced decor can't compete with." If you want to DIY it, supplies such as Nuanchu Pressed Flowers, a Set of Three Double Glass Frames for Pressed Flowers, or a Sonefreiy Set of Two Floating Picture Frames can help you get there.

Lastly, one of the most important kitchen design questions to ask yourself is, "Does this support how I live?" If the answer is yes, go for it. If the answer is "no" or "I'm not sure" or "Uhhhh, I saw it on HGTV and it's so trendy, does it even matter?" then you might want to take a second look. "Even small touches like flower aprons on a decorative hook, or botanically inspired salt and pepper shakers, provide personality and cohesion to your design," says Yuri Grakovski. Make sure you're asking yourself which touches work for you and your home, because the result is likelier to have staying power when you do.