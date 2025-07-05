18 Ways To Add Floral Design Elements To Your Kitchen
While they might not immediately pop to mind when you think of kitchen decor, flowers are an excellent addition to any design scheme — and we've sought expert advice on the matter. "Flowers thrive in the kitchen because they provide a natural contrast to the cold, functional elements that are commonly found in this space, including stainless steel appliances, tile, or stone countertops," explains Yuri Grakovski, home improvement expert and owner of Lux Floor Decor. "Kitchens are typically full of hard lines and neutrals, and flowers provide a pop of color, softness, and life that instantly warms up the space."
The wrong flowers can be among the worst kitchen design choices (hello, outdated trends like backsplash tile art), but using floral elements well is one of the best ways to update your kitchen's hominess, class, and cheer. Plus, they're affordable. "Flowers are one of my top recommendations for bringing color into a kitchen on a budget," says Alina Enache, co-founder of Lamp Genius. It's easy to bring a little life to the room with real flowers or floral patterns, she says. Thus, here are 18 of the best ways to add floral design to your kitchen today.
1. Wallpaper
"Floral wallpaper in the kitchen is one of those design moves that instantly levels up your space," says Heidi Lapka, executive director of the Wallcoverings Association. "Whether it's a large-scale modern botanical or a soft vintage bloom, wallpaper sets the vibe for everything else in the room." Options such as NextWall Acanthus Floral Peel and Stick Wallpaper or Vintage Vinyl Peel and Stick Wallpaper are all vibrant yet understated.
Wallpaper doesn't have to compete, either. You can still use it even if you have a patterned backsplash or ornate cabinets. "Pick a tonal option that doesn't fight for attention," Lapka advises. You can also consider a mural on a blank wall or in a breakfast nook. As Martha Stewart will tell you, though, it's important to choose a color scheme that fits you. When you lean too hard into trends or just go with the default option, you end up feeling like your kitchen is stale, boring, loud, or otherwise "Not It." Make sure when choosing your wallpaper that you keep this in mind, because it's a pain to put on and take off. It's also important to keep your color scheme simple, especially in a small kitchen.
2. Outlet covers and switch plates
One of the best ways to add floral design kitchen wise is to use the right outlet covers and switch plates. Priya Vij, founder of Hapny Home, recommends vintage ceramics or plates with a soft floral design to lift the mood of the kitchen without taking over.
If you have wallpaper on your walls, you can use alternative switch plates so you don't interrupt the design. "The best way around this is using clear switches that let the wallpaper show through the backplate," Alina Enache says. "They basically disappear into the wall, so your pattern flows uninterrupted. I always recommend Corston for these since they ship worldwide, and the quality is excellent." When you step back and look at the wall from afar, she says, this kind of thoughtful touch makes a big difference.
3. Contact paper in open cabinets or inside drawers
Contact paper is inarguably one of the best ways to add floral design to your kitchen. It's affordable, adorable, and easy to install on multiple surfaces. "Contact paper is like wallpaper's low-commitment cousin," Heidi Lapka says. "Lining the back of open shelves or glass-front cabinets with floral contact paper adds a thoughtful design element to your kitchen." Doing so lets you play with pattern without worrying about its long-term appeal. "You can change it up when your style shifts," she says, adding that it's fun to pair a subtle floral contact paper design with white dishes for a clean, curated vibe.
This works for open shelving as well. One of Ina Garten's kitchen design tips is to create adequate space in your kitchen, which is why open shelving is such a win: It showcases your pattern with aplomb while giving you more room. And, of course, you can put contact paper inside drawers and closed cabinets as well. "It's a hidden detail," Priya Vij says, "but it adds a small moment of joy every time you reach for a spatula."
4. Dish towels
Ready for simple? "The easiest and most practical way of incorporating florals into the kitchen is via dish towels," Yuri Grakovski says. "They're inexpensive, functional, and enable you to test out looks without making a massive commitment." He enjoys creating sets that all use the same color palette. Consider a dusty rose theme with subtle greenery.
Dish towels might seem like an understated addition to your floral kitchen design, but they're still important. "They're always on display, draped over the sink or hanging on the oven, so they may as well look good," Priya Vij says. "Using one with a small-scale floral print adds just enough without feeling too overwhelming." Maison d' Hermine Set of Three Kitchen Towels, Now Designs Set of Three Floursack Kitchen Towels, or Bencailor Set of Four Sunflower Kitchen Towels are all fun options.
5. Table runners
If you've got a table in your kitchen, you can jazz it up with a runner for a pop of flower power. "Table runners offer a wide area to showcase floral motifs and add style to both everyday meals and formal occasions," Yuri Grakovski says. "In open-plan houses, a runner can visually delineate the dining area and connect it to the kitchen." His favorite approaches are botanical prints for everyday use, and for special occasions, he likes a gray linen runner with flower-shaped embroidery. Lavender and eucalyptus are subtle patterns that always add sophistication.
"For something bolder, go for cotton or canvas runners with oversized florals in bright colors like coral, teal, or mustard yellow," he says. This Artoid Mode Bee Sunflower Table Runner is perfect for a country-chic summertime home, for instance. One of the best ways to add floral design to your kitchen is to place a simple glass vase on top of the runner, full of the same flowers in the pattern.
6. Curtains
What adds to floral kitchen design like curtains? They're design workhorses that do their jobs without calling attention to themselves, but they're a wonderful opportunity to tie the room together and create subtle charm. "Floral curtains will warm up the look of a kitchen immediately, especially if you have lots of metal or white cabinetry," Yuri Grakovski says. "I would recommend light fabrics like cotton voile, muslin, or linen with watercolor or block-printed floral patterns." If you have light cabinets, use a contrasting color such as sage with small white daisies, he says. If your design is minimalist, go for a bolder and more cheerful pattern.
Just make sure, whatever you do, that you still let the sun come in. Blocking natural daylight is one of the biggest kitchen mistakes you can make, because it will make your room feel smaller and less welcoming. Make sure those curtains are sheer enough but still offer privacy.
7. Rugs
Rugs are easily one of the best ways to add floral design to your kitchen. They're easy, they're beautiful, they're cozy, and they don't have to be spendy. "A floral rug in the kitchen does two things," Heidi Lapka says. "It adds softness underfoot and brings in fun patterns." But, she says, you have to buy the right rug. "Kitchens are high-traffic zones, so look for washable or indoor/outdoor styles that can handle spills."
There are many ways to introduce a floral rug into the mix. You can put a runner in front of the sink or stove, Priya Vij suggests, which makes the space feel lived-in and also reduces wear and tear on your feet. Or you can throw a rug down across the entire floor for coziness and style.
8. Fresh flowers and herbs
Everyone loves fresh flowers and potted herbs, so it's no surprise that they're among the best ways to add floral design to the room. "Flowers breathe life into a kitchen," Priya Vij says. "Since it's often the most functional, high-traffic room in a home, adding something organic, like a branch or a few stems, softens the hard surfaces and polished finishes." It may be a small detail, she says, but it adds an outsized amount of color, texture, and energy to the space. The same is true of herbs in colored or terra cotta pots, which have the added bonus of a nice perfume.
Plus, Yuri Grakovski adds, it's such a fun way to celebrate the seasons. "I often suggest placing a tiny vase of in-season blooms like May peonies or August sunflowers right on the windowsill above the sink." Other good spots include the island and the kitchen table. "In low natural light, herbs and flowering plants can be encouraged to grow indoors year-round with grow lights disguised as pendant lights or under-cabinet lights."
9. Fiber arts
Fiber arts have gained ground in recent years as people embrace the bohemian trend, which warms spaces and makes them feel truly loved. "Fiber art adds a warm, tactile element that's ideal for softening the hard lines of a modern kitchen or warming up a boho or rustic space," Yuri Grakovski says. "A personal favorite is a circular embroidery hoop with wildflowers in muted earth tones that would be lovely hung in a corner near open shelving or a breakfast nook."
Macramé hangings also add visual interest near otherwise boring spots in the kitchen, such as pantries, and can liven up special corners like your coffee bar. Pressed flowers, yarn dyed with natural dyes, and other types of weaving all make for nice options. Try a Vudeco White Boho Large Macrame Wall Hanging, or get the Picoey Flower Embroidery Kit for Beginners if you want to do some DIY.
10. Hanging prints
Another of the best ways to add floral design to your kitchen? Simply hang a print. "A framed floral print in your kitchen adds personality without adding clutter," Priya Vij says. With counter space as restricted as it is, this is a great boon. "Art helps the space feel more connected to the rest of the home and not just a place to cook. You don't need a full gallery wall — just one or two pieces on a shelf or near a breakfast nook can do the trick."
Consider wildflower prints, vintage botanical illustrations, or a still life from a famous artist (or your favorite neighbor). Vintage frames are always a hit, while lighter woods in angular shapes give you a lovely mid-century modern vibe.
11. Creative lamps and pendants
Lighting also offers floral kitchen design options. "I'm a big fan of Tiffany-style stained glass pendants with floral designs," Alina Enache says. "The handmade glass looks good in kitchens, and cleaning them is straightforward, which is essential for a kitchen that is used a lot." If you've got enough room to work with, she adds, you can try fabric lampshades with floral prints. However, since they can soak up grease, you have to keep them away from spatter zones, such as the sink and stove. Kwmobile Set of Two Puzzle Pendant Lamp Shades and Plug-In Pendant Light are both cute options.
Don't forget about lamps, either. "Sure, overhead lighting gets the job done, but sometimes you want a softer tone or a different mood," Priya Vij points out. In this case, you might want to try a sculptural lamp or, again, a floral shade.
12. Backsplash
"One of the less common ways to introduce florals is to choose floral-patterned backsplash tiles, which are either printed or hand-painted ceramic," Yuri Grakovski says. "They're beautiful in a herringbone or subway tile pattern behind a stove. You can also put flower drawer liners in open drawers or cupboards for a surprise when you open them." You can also make backsplashes out of wallpaper that scrubs down easily, but check the specifications before you put it up, especially in high-heat areas.
Make sure if you're putting in a new backsplash that you either hire a professional or do your research. While you can absolutely DIY your tile, you have to steer clear of the main backsplash renovation mistakes, or it will show. Same goes for wallpaper.
13. Dishes with flower patterns
"Floral dishes are an easy way to sneak some charm into your kitchen without adding clutter," Priya Vij says. While that might seem obvious in retrospect, too few people to display them. "Think vintage dinner plates, hand-painted bowls, or even one great serving tray," she says. They add pattern, texture, and color to the room, all without taking up unnecessary space — because you still use them all the time. "You don't need a full set; just a few mixed into your everyday lineup can make the whole shelf (and room) feel more styled," Vij adds.
Don't forget about drinkware, which can offer amazing floral variation. Tumblers with glass flower designs, etched wine or champagne glasses, or painted teacups all look beautiful displayed on shelves, Heidi Lapka says.
14. Floral cabinet hardware
Say goodbye to boring knobs and pulls. Say hello to adorable floral charm around every corner. "Petal-shaped cabinet hardware or subtly textured knobs can add a sculptural, almost jewelry-like touch," Priya Vij says. Make sure to get nice options, though, or else the result will end up looking cheap. Brass Floral Cabinet Knobs and Elegant Pink Rose Ceramic Cabinet Knobs are both cute options you might want to try. "Small details go a long way," Vij adds.
Bringing flowers into every element of your kitchen, right down to these smaller pieces that you don't notice until you get up close, is an easy way to set a relaxing vibe. "They also tap into the emotional tone of a kitchen, it's where we cook for our families, entertain guests, or even unwind with a cup of tea," Yuri Grakovski says. Such patterns and pieces make us feel comforted and nurtured, which is exactly how we want to feel in a kitchen.
15. Faux flowers and greens
Another of the best ways to add floral design to your kitchen is to use faux flowers and greens. It's true, fake flowers have historically looked quite fake unless they're real silk, but that's not the case anymore. "It's almost impossible to identify newer faux florals, especially from a few feet away," Heidi Lapka says. "Use them in a centerpiece or a tucked-away corner where sunlight is scarce, and you get that fresh look year-round, no watering can required. Go for soft pastels or wildflower-inspired bundles for something that feels relaxed and intentional."
Just make sure you don't go too hard. Instead of chic and homey, you'll end up with a kitchen that looks like that one wildflower meadow from "Twilight." Like, sorry, did you think we didn't know those weird combo lilac-snapdragon flower things were fake? Because we knew, guys. We knew.
16. Contact paper or decals for appliances
Feeling sassy? "Consider flower decals or vinyl designs on your refrigerator or dishwasher as a lighthearted, removable way to bring some life to plain appliances," Yuri Grakovski says. These can bring an upbeat vibe to your kitchen for very little money, changing the entire look. Instantly, you transform boring swaths of stainless steel or white plastic into statement pieces that bring the room alive. You can either completely cover your appliance with contact paper, or you can sticker-bomb them with decals.
This approach isn't appropriate for every floral kitchen design, but it does work well for those that have a modern, pop-inspired spunk. Think a flower child look, or really anything '70s. Hawaiian-themed or boho kitchens also enjoy a fun twist.
17. Floral ceiling medallions or molding
Crown molding and interesting ceilings are all the rage these days, and they're not immune to floral kitchen design. "If you're into architectural details, a ceiling medallion with a floral motif around a light fixture adds charm and vintage character," Heidi Lapka says. "Floral crown molding or carved trim can do the same in a more traditional kitchen. It can also bring softness and contrast to a sleek, modern kitchen."
Lapka advises you keep the medallion or trim all one color. Crisp white and matte black are both good options, but you can get a striking color-drenched effect with any hue, so long as it matches the rest of your decor. The goal, she says, is a tone-on-tone look, which will look elevated instead of overly fussy.
18. Pressed flower art
If you're into DIY floral kitchen design, then pressed flowers are a fun way to go. "Pressed flower art is the sweet spot between nature and nostalgia," Heidi Lapka says. "It brings florals into the kitchen in a way that feels personal and one-of-a-kind." The effect of pressed flowers placed between two panes of glass is beautifully light and airy, she says, making for the perfect piece of artwork to hang above a breakfast nook or prop against your backsplash. "It will add a special element that mass-produced decor can't compete with." If you want to DIY it, supplies such as Nuanchu Pressed Flowers, a Set of Three Double Glass Frames for Pressed Flowers, or a Sonefreiy Set of Two Floating Picture Frames can help you get there.
Lastly, one of the most important kitchen design questions to ask yourself is, "Does this support how I live?" If the answer is yes, go for it. If the answer is "no" or "I'm not sure" or "Uhhhh, I saw it on HGTV and it's so trendy, does it even matter?" then you might want to take a second look. "Even small touches like flower aprons on a decorative hook, or botanically inspired salt and pepper shakers, provide personality and cohesion to your design," says Yuri Grakovski. Make sure you're asking yourself which touches work for you and your home, because the result is likelier to have staying power when you do.