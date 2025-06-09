14 Outdated Kitchen Tile Trends That Should Stay In The Past

If you're looking to upgrade or elevate your kitchen, your tiling is a great place to start. This can come in the form of backsplashes or on your floors, but eye-catching tile-work is often a great investment when you want a stellar way to freshen up and improve your kitchen's overall design.

This isn't always the case, though. In some scenarios, kitchen tiles can just as easily have a negative impact. This might happen if you opt for a design that doesn't suit the room or is generally considered to be outdated. If you make the wrong choice, you can plunge your kitchen back into another era ... and not in a good way.

Of course, as with any design element, it's your home and you should do what you love. But if you're hoping to avoid a dated space, these are the outdated kitchen tile trends that we believe are best left in the past.