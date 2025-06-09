14 Outdated Kitchen Tile Trends That Should Stay In The Past
If you're looking to upgrade or elevate your kitchen, your tiling is a great place to start. This can come in the form of backsplashes or on your floors, but eye-catching tile-work is often a great investment when you want a stellar way to freshen up and improve your kitchen's overall design.
This isn't always the case, though. In some scenarios, kitchen tiles can just as easily have a negative impact. This might happen if you opt for a design that doesn't suit the room or is generally considered to be outdated. If you make the wrong choice, you can plunge your kitchen back into another era ... and not in a good way.
Of course, as with any design element, it's your home and you should do what you love. But if you're hoping to avoid a dated space, these are the outdated kitchen tile trends that we believe are best left in the past.
1. White subway tiles with dark grout
Subway tiles are rectangular in shape, and traditionally 3-inches tall by 6-inches wide — though this measurement can vary slightly. They get their name, obviously, from the tiling you'll often see in subway stations in New York.
For a moment in time, white subway tiles were all the rage, and because high-contrast color palettes are always popular, a lot of homeowners opted to pair theirs with a darker grout. Unfortunately, this combo now feels instantly dated. Part of this is because people are skewing warmer in their design choices in general, but there's been a general shift from high-contrast color palettes.
On the upside, subway tiles are considered to be pretty timeless, it's just all in how you style them. If you want a bold look, go for a moody, darker color with matching grout, or pick a tile with texture. Or, go for the smaller version — called a metro tile. Either way, whichever tile you pick, it's best to choose something softer than stark white and dark grout.
2. Tiles as 'art,' often depicting a scene or image
One rising trend we've noticed is the use of tiles to create wall art in your kitchen. It makes sense, in some ways, as the dramatic temperature changes in a kitchen can make it difficult to hang real art on the walls. This is especially true depending on the size of your kitchen and your ventilation. But in certain executions, using your backsplash to create a piece of art can miss the mark.
Of course, there are plenty of times where this can work. If you live in a historic home and your backsplash vignette adds character and charm, for example, this could feel like a touch of authenticity. This is especially true if the tiles in question are original to the kitchen. But in a new build or a new renovation, we suggest avoiding tiled scenes of a larger image in your backsplash.
3. Glass block backsplashes
If you're unfamiliar with the glass block trend, these tiles look exactly how they sound. They're thick, square tiles made of glass, generally evoking the look of an ice cube. You'll most commonly find them in clear glass, but you might also spot them in other colors, or even with an opalescent sheen. If your home is ultra-modern and sleek or you're looking for a truly retro aesthetic, then you might be able to get away with them. Otherwise, they're a big skip. In most cases, they tend to scream 1980s.
In the past, people found the idea enticing because the clear glass does allow more light into the kitchen. But these days, there are better ways to create a brighter space than this dated choice. If you're living with existing glass block, then there are ways to make them work, but if you're looking to add new tiles, we'd suggest skipping this as an option.
4. Terracotta floor tiles
In general, terracotta floor tiles are a popular pick because they're durable and long-lasting — two things you definitely want in your kitchen flooring. And to be fair, terracotta floor tiles themselves aren't inherently dated. In fact, there are times when they might be the right pick. For example, if you're leaning into warm neutrals and organic elements in your kitchen, a terracotta floor could, in fact, work beautifully ... but you still have to be careful.
Unfortunately, the opulent faux-Tuscan kitchen of the '90s contributes majorly to why this flooring option can feel so dated today. Rather than trying to recreate an out-of-vogue aesthetic, think of ways you can modernize the style to fit your current home. Terracotta flooring runs the risk of tipping you too far into the look, and can make your kitchen decor feel less curated and more like a theme. Instead, consider a warmer-hued stone that isn't quite so orange and rustic.
5. Tiled countertops
While most homeowners opt for one material to cover the counters, there was a time when people preferred to tile their kitchen workspaces. It's a struggle to understand why anyone ever thought grout on the counters is a good idea, though. It's annoying enough to keep it clean and pristine on kitchen floors and in the bathroom! But beyond grout maintenance, tiled countertops are lacking in both function and style, and run the risk of setting your kitchen back a few decades.
Part of this comes down to the fact that tiled countertops were especially popular in the 1970s. Perhaps if that's your vintage aesthetic, you can make it work. The functionality is still questionable though, so we suggest looking for other options before going with this style. If you really have love for stunning tile work in the kitchen, keep it to the backsplash and the flooring.
6. Metallic tile backsplashes
Tiles come in all kinds of finishes, from matte to glossy, with plenty of options in between. This also includes metallic tiles which might have their place, but they almost never work in a larger execution, such as in a kitchen.
In general, the timeless option for backsplashes is to go with something that ties in well with your countertops and creates a clean, neutral look. Backsplashes, in general, are there to be functional so that your kitchen walls are easier to clean after cooking. This means they're not necessarily something that needs to pop out. Often, having a stunning backsplash is just an added perk.
This is one reason why metallic tiles in a backsplash feel like a big swing, and not in a good way. They instantly draw the eye when they can feel both dated and cheap, especially if the tiles themselves are in a quirky shape, such as a hexagon or mermaid scales.
7. Black and white checkerboard backsplashes
In many instances, black and white checkerboard tiling is considered timeless and can work well. It looks beautiful on the floor of an entryway, for example, and can be a fun option for a smaller space, like a powder room. But when it comes to the kitchen, you should think twice about how and where you'd like to install this pattern.
If you're a big fan of classic checkerboard, you can even get away with this tile pattern on your kitchen floors. This is especially true if the rest of your kitchen's design aligns. But once you move the pattern up to your walls, you might be in trouble.
There's something about a black and white checkerboard backsplash that feels instantly dated. It gives the impression of a 1950s American diner, and this is especially true if its offset with a bold color, such as red, orange, or blue.
8. Solid, glossy black counters with matching backsplash
If you have any experience living or working with a glossy black countertop in the kitchen, then you probably know the struggle. From crumbs to water marks, everything seems to pop a little more on a dark workspace — especially if it's high-gloss. When you add in a matching backsplash, it's somehow even worse. Plus, it automatically feels super dated.
Whether you're considering black marble or black granite, any version is likely to set a dramatic tone in your kitchen. Dark, moody kitchens have certainly had their moment, so that's not always a bad thing. But opting for all black isn't particularly timeless, and it can be hard to swap out without a full do-over.
Basically, unless you're aiming for a very specific design plan, matching your black countertop to your backsplash is best to be avoided. Unless, of course, your vibe leans toward a 1990s bachelor pad. Then, you can go all-in on this look.
9. Backsplash borders
These days, most kitchen backsplashes are fairly uniform. Either, they're all one material, such as a flat sheet of marble, or they're tiled with the same size. However, this isn't always the case. In plenty of homes, people opt to incorporate a tile border into their backsplash — but this can look fairly dated in most cases.
In the '70s and beyond, suburban American homes started to incorporate more ornate backsplash tiling into their kitchens, and one of the biggest offenders is a backsplash border. Generally comprised of small, square tiles, these borders often also feature a pattern, like a painted fleur-de-lis or a geometric star. In most instances, this border ends up being less of a visual attraction and more of a visual distraction. Plus, it automatically sets your kitchen back to a different era — and rarely is it one that feels particularly timeless.
If you like the idea of a border, though, consider instead opting for a different size and cut of your backsplash tile. This can break up the uniformity, but still look chic and finished.
10. All-gray everything
Anyone who has paid any attention to decor trends over the past few years might have noticed a particular shift way from gray. For a time, though, this was the primary color. Seen as a neutral alternative to beige or white, homeowners seemed to like the crisp coolness of a gray space. This is true of all rooms, but it was particularly prevalent in the kitchen.
Now, after years of transitioning away from this look, it's safe to say that all-gray decor schemes are officially out. Design pros across the board are relieved. If any room should be warm, welcoming, and colorful, it's the kitchen!
Of course, using gray in some capacity isn't out completely — especially if it's a warmer tone. But the trouble arises when your cabinetry, floor tiles, and backsplash all meld together. In this case, it's very likely your space has an early-2000s vibe you might want to correct.
11. Light tiles with a brightly colored grout
We love a splash of color, and especially in the kitchen. But there are easier, more timeless ways to incorporate new hues than with a bold choice for your tile grout. For a time, it seemed people tried to add some fun to their kitchen backsplashes by using neutral or light tiles and pairing them with brightly colored grout. We can understand the appeal, but unfortunately, this look hasn't stayed particularly fresh.
One of the main problems is this requires an instant commitment to your grout color of choice. It's hard to incorporate a new color palette if you've committed to bright red grout, for example. If it helps, think of your bigger kitchen elements as your foundation pieces. If you opt for more neutral colors that pair well with everything, it'll be much easier to keep up with evolving trends and play with your own color options.
12. Vinyl floor tiles
If you can't quite pinpoint what it is in your kitchen that feels off or dated, the flooring is a good place to start. Vinyl floor tiles had their moment to shine, and unfortunately, they've become ubiquitous in plenty of homes. Now, with the benefit of hindsight, most people agree they're not a good pick.
They don't age well and they're difficult to replace, not to mention they're not particularly eco-friendly. On top of all of this, vinyl floor tiles also instantly transport your kitchen back to the '80s, if not earlier.
These days, it's much better to go with a more organic material, such as porcelain, stone, or concrete. You can go with a bold pattern or interesting design, or if you're craving some color or pattern, consider adding area rugs instead. This can be a great addition, plus they're much easier to swap out if you decide to do a design update.
13. Chevron tiles
Not to be confused with herringbone, which still has its timeless appeal, chevron is a tiny arrowhead shape that you'll often see in kitchen backsplashes from the early 2000s. While there are plenty of ways to install this with a more modern spin, it's one to be avoided or replaced if you're longing for a kitchen with an updated look.
When it comes to dated patterns, chevron ranks pretty high on the list. This applies to it in all forms, from upholstery to curtains, but it's particularly true with tile patterns. But unlike some of the other picks on this list, chevron can be more nuanced. In some iterations, it can work just fine. This is especially true if your tile has an interesting texture or a rougher edge. But if you have small, clean rectangles, we'd suggest avoid arranging them in a chevron pattern. This is too reminiscent of a former era — and not one that's had time to become a beloved vintage kitchen aesthetic.
14. Framed in-lays or mosaics
Depending on the overall design aesthetic of your home, a mosaic backsplash can be difficult to pull off. This trend is also adjacent to others on our list, including tiles used as art and backsplash borders, as both can have a similar visual appeal. However, a mosaic design tends to be more abstract and it doesn't necessarily create a larger image or piece of art.
With mosaic tiling, it's often applied as its own large-scale piece and is set off above the oven with additional tile framing. As a result, it really runs the risk of creating a visual mess. If your goal is to create a timeless space that can be updated over a long period, it's best to keep your backsplash simple. Any bold moves and big swings in tile design are sure to send your kitchen out of date within a few years, and mosaics and framed in-lays definitely qualify.