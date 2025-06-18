The 13 Best Kitchen Design Tips We Learned From Ina Garten

One of the classic kitchen workflow layouts is the triangle. This is when the stove/oven, refrigerator, and sink are placed so that they form sort of a triangle shape, and it's one of the most functional layouts you can have. Note that the three don't have to form a perfect triangle. You can have two of them, say, the stove and refrigerator, against one wall while the sink is across from them or on an adjacent wall. This is a layout Ina Garten uses, with her sink in the kitchen island across from the stove, and the refrigerator placed at the other end of the counter from the stove.

Other versions include having all three on three different walls of a square kitchen (with the fourth being the entrance), or one where the sink is in the corner with the stove and refrigerator on the two walls extending from that corner. You want at least 4 feet between them, but no more than 9 feet, if possible. The idea behind the kitchen triangle is to make movement and work more efficient and faster-flowing. Compare the triangle to a kitchen where all three might be stuck on the same wall in a row; moving between them isn't as efficient, as you feel like you're just walking back and forth along the length of the kitchen floor. The triangle layout was invented by Lillian Gilbreth in the 1920s, who wanted a design that allowed women to do everything without having to walk far to get from one appliance to another.