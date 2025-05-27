14 Of Martha Stewart's Favorite Kitchen Design Tips

Martha Stewart has said she doesn't want trash bins out and about, and you can see it in all of her own designs. Every kitchen should have a convenient trash bin, but hide the bin when possible to make the kitchen look sleeker and cleaner. If you can't hide it, at least make it decorative that it doesn't initially scream trash. Most of the time, this means installing a cabinet where you can place the bin; larger kitchens usually have a pull-out rack for this very purpose. In one of her videos, Stewart doesn't have the trash hidden away, but she has a unique way of disguising it by using a large pickle crock with a smooth, wooden cover.

If you install a cabinet or pull-out rack for trash, keep two things in mind. One is that you want to be able to pull the bin out far enough so that you can easily access the entire top of the bin and have enough clearance to put things in without hitting the surrounding surfaces. That also means choosing a trash bin that is the right size for the cabinet, rather than throwing what you already have into a space where it might not fit that well. The other issue is that odors from the trash can permeate the surrounding cabinets, so take out very smelly items instead of adding them to the bin.