The Vital Kitchen Design Question Many Of Us Fail To Ask Ourselves, According To An Expert

The shiny world of kitchen design is full of temptations. But are each of those high-end kitchen accessories worth their exorbitant costs? Probably not, unless you're going to get a lot of use out of those pot fillers, in-counter wine chillers, and other single-purpose gadgets of dubious repute. Giving into their lure is actually one of the biggest mistakes you can avoid when setting up a new kitchen.

Rachel Blindauer, principal interior designer at Rachel Blindauer, previously told Chowhound that you need to pause and ask yourself "does this support how I live?" This applies whether you're putting your kitchen back together after a reorganizing project, moving into a new home, or planning a renovation. It means, in the latter cases, you can relieve yourself of some seldom used items, including those made-for-TV appliances collecting dust. Unless you're filling pasta pots with water multiple times a day or gathering 'round the kitchen island for happy hour every night, you can allocate your time, money, and space to more useful upgrades.