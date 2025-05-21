The 10 Biggest Mistakes To Avoid When Renovating A Kitchen Backsplash

If you'd asked me, I would have told you that grout and mortar are the same and it's the stuff that goes behind and between all the tiles in a backsplash. This is why I'm not in charge of tile jobs in the Nicholson household. Grout is a combination of colorant, cement, and water necessary to seal the points between your tiles. In a kitchen backsplash, your grout has the job of keeping out not only moisture, but spills, splashed sauces, and whatever other cooking mayhem arises. It also helps the tiling look finished overall. And, to have it look finished and professional, you'll want to choose a color grout that melds with the rest of your backsplash.

There are a few important things to consider when choosing your grout color. First, do you want to really see the grout? Or do you want everything to blend together? For example, if you're doing white subway tile for your backsplash, a white grout is going to give the backsplash a seamless and airy feel. But it could feel boring to some. If you're looking for a more modern edge, choosing a black grout will allow your white subway tile to practically pop off the wall and make its own statement. From there, choose cool tones for cool-colored tiles and warm tones for warm-colored tiles. Regardless of your color choice, though, Kyle Nicholson says, "Grouting needs to be done per the manufacturer's directions on the container. Be sure to read them carefully and follow them to a T. Not doing so can totally ruin all your hard work."