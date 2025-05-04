Never Forget This Design Tip When Painting A Tiny Kitchen

Less is more, or so they say, but that old adage can be vexing when applied to things like group pizza order arithmetic and kitchen size. Most folks dream, instead, of sprawling spaces, lanes and lanes of counter space, and double islands of dubious necessity. Reality sometimes takes a more miniature form, but there are still ways to make those petite cubby kitchens feel a little less cloistered. And skipping elaborate paint schemas is literally the least you can do.

When swatching your smaller sized kitchen, stick to one paint color, two, maximum, if you truly must. Any more creates a kind of 2-D clutter, an unintended kaleidoscope effect when what you're probably going for is the illusion of more room. Even when all your dishes, utensils, coupes, and martini glasses are tidily tucked away in cabinets and drawers, excess hues, even in complementary shades, will just create a more chaotic aesthetic. One or two lean choices will make everything seem more organized. You can even still go bold with splashy statement colors; you just don't want to introduce too many of them.