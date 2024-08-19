How To Steam Crab Legs Perfectly Every Time

Why venture out when you can have crab legs at home? Hosting your own crab leg feast is a joyful, hands-on, delicious experience. There's nothing as rewarding as when you release a big, juicy hunk of crab meat from its shell, and subsequently dipping and dunking that meat into your condiment of choice (we're partial to melted butter). Whether you are inviting the entire friend group or just treating yourself, we have a method that will produce perfectly steamed crab legs every time.

This foolproof process — one we're calling the roasting pan process — is exceptionally easy, using minimal tools, minimal ingredients, and (bonus!) minimal cooking cleanup. The only real mess will be the feast, but in our opinion, creating that mess is the most fun.

In addition to the tools, ingredients, and steps necessary for the perfect steam, we'll dive into the most popular types of crab legs, exploring their flavor and textural profiles, harvest seasons, and potential price points. We've got all the positive tidbits to help you narrow down your crab leg decision.