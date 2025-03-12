How To Easily Crack Open King Crab Legs At Your Next Seafood Feast

King crab is one of the most decadent dishes you can enjoy, but unless you're an old hand at cracking open seafood, the process of actually eating crab is usually anything but luxurious. The crab's hard exoskeleton is specifically designed so it's difficult for hungry predators (like humans) to get into, which means a king crab meal often ends in carnage. Between your hands getting covered in butter and accidentally swallowing a few missed pieces of shell, opening up king crab legs can be an ordeal. Luckily, with a fork, a seafood cracker like OXO's, and a bit of know-how, you'll be chowing down like royalty in no time at all. For a grand feast at home, check out our guide to buying, preparing, and cooking crab.

The different sections of a king crab leg are all connected by different joints, or "knuckles." In order to get to the meat, you'll have to break each of these joints so you can slice open the long sections more easily. Using clean hands, start by breaking a leg off of the main body section. You'll notice that the legs bend naturally at each joint; holding the first leg section in one hand and the body in the other, firmly bend the joint backwards while also pulling it apart. This can be done by hand, or with a tool or utensil. Keep breaking apart all the crab knuckles until all the sections are separated.