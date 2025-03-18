The Delicious Reason To Save The Foam After Making Clarified Butter

If you enjoy butter but wish this creamy golden fat had a higher smoke point, you might consider making your own clarified butter. While butter contains a mixture of fat, water, and milk solids, clarified butter is butter that has been cooked down to remove the water and milk, leaving you with clean, multi-purpose butterfat. Yet, as you attempt to make your own batch of liquid gold, don't overlook the benefits of the precious foam that rises to the top of your pot during preparation. Believe it or not, this accumulating foam contains separated milk solids that are surprisingly loaded with flavor.

Since clarified butter doesn't require browning, ghee and clarified butter are not the same thing. However, both products have an intensely rich buttery flavor. As you melt butter over your stove and it begins to froth, lightly skim the top of your pot with a spoon to collect every last ounce of white and foamy particles before they sink to the bottom. As the water in butter continues to evaporate, bubbling will slow, resulting in a pot full of liquid butterfat.

Skimmed milk solids are a great product to enhance dishes that may benefit from an extra dose of toasted buttery flavor without the added fat. Add a spoonful to hot noodles or your next pot of soup. Better yet, include a small amount in your next pan of sautéed veggies or breakfast omelet for a distinct flavor upgrade.