What Is Clarified Butter And How Is It Made?

If you've ever made hollandaise sauce, you know that clarified butter is magical. Also called liquid gold, it is an ingredient humans have been preparing and using for millennia. That said, it's a less common ingredient in American households today than it has been in many cultures throughout history. But it's time to change that.

Many recipes call for clarified butter. Martha Stewart swears by it for her scrambled eggs, and, according to Ina Garten, it's a great compromise for recipes that call for both oil and butter. Omelets benefit from the use of clarified butter as well, as do seafood, veggies, and meats ... the list goes on. Those of us who aren't straight puzzled at what "clarified" might refer to (like, really well-explained butter or ... ?) hop straight to ghee in our heads, but that's not right either.

To truly understand this liquid gold, named not only for its appearance but also for the wide range of properties it exhibits when heated, it's important to start with the basics: What exactly is it? How is it made and why is it different from ghee? Can you make it yourself? How should you use it in recipes? How should you store it? Accordingly, here's a look at everything that is — and isn't — clarified butter.