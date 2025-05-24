15 Creative Ways To Use Black Garlic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you have spent any length of time in the kitchen, you are probably more than familiar with garlic. This beloved allium is found in an array of different cuisines, from Asian to Mediterranean, and almost just as many dishes. While garlic has gotten its fair share of time in the limelight, it has pushed other derivatives of it — like black garlic — to the wayside.

If you look at a black garlic clove and a normal garlic clove side by side, you can already tell the difference. Not only is their color very different, but black garlic cloves look shrunken in their peels, which is the result of a long curing process — not fermenting, as many people assume. Black garlic smells a lot like it tastes — with underpinnings of balsamic vinegar, molasses, tamarind, and caramelized onions. It's complex, funky, and sweet in the best possible way, and if you haven't tried it before, you may not know what you're missing.

In an effort to give this cured allium some attention, we made a list of some of our favorite ways to use it. It's important to note that, while you can find whole black garlic in Asian markets or through online retailers, some of these uses may be better suited to black garlic products like paste, salt, or powder, so use discretion when selecting which one to add to your recipe.