Everyone's heard of curry powder, but the common yellow blend you find at your local grocery store doesn't really exist in India. That's because most cooks in this South Asian country mix their own spices, and the resulting spice blends vary by region, household, and even dish.

The closest spice mix you can find in India is garam masala, but that's very different from curry powder. It's usually comprised of black pepper, cumin, cardamom, cinnamon, and clove, whereas what we call curry powder generally includes turmeric, coriander, cinnamon, cumin, black pepper, ginger, cardamom, and fenugreek and is a secret flavor-bomb for a tomato sandwich.

However, curry powder itself is difficult to define, as blends vary worldwide. Our copycat is but a very small piece in a vast but delicious puzzle — a puzzle that involves British colonizers, indentured servants, and innovative Indian businessmen.