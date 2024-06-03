The Best Store-Bought Tartar Sauce For Fish Fry Season, According To Reviews

Ask Americans from across the nation when fish fry season is, and you'll get answers ranging from "Lent, obviously!" to "When isn't it fish fry season?". For some Christian denominations, fish fries are a fixture of the Lenten season, when followers abstain from eating warm-blooded animals on Fridays in favor of seafood. However, many Midwestern cities — notably Milwaukee, Wisconsin — partake in weekly Friday fish fries that evolved from the Lent tradition. All fish fries are united by a single need, though: a good tartar sauce.

Advertisement

With its creamy mayo base and tangy flavor, tartar sauce beautifully enhances crispy fish, shrimp, oysters, and other seafood. If you're hosting a fish fry, you might feel the need to make tartar sauce yourself – but what if you have no time? There are plenty of tips for frying fish, but it's less easy to find advice for choosing a decent sauce and avoiding the duds. And there's nothing worse than opening up a jar to find that the texture or flavor isn't at all what you were hoping for.

To make sure you're all set for your next seafood bash, we've scoured the internet to discover consumer reviewers' top tartar sauce picks. From the lowest to the highest rated, here are the 11 best sauces available in online and brick-and-mortar stores.

Advertisement