The Best Store-Bought Tartar Sauce For Fish Fry Season, According To Reviews
Ask Americans from across the nation when fish fry season is, and you'll get answers ranging from "Lent, obviously!" to "When isn't it fish fry season?". For some Christian denominations, fish fries are a fixture of the Lenten season, when followers abstain from eating warm-blooded animals on Fridays in favor of seafood. However, many Midwestern cities — notably Milwaukee, Wisconsin — partake in weekly Friday fish fries that evolved from the Lent tradition. All fish fries are united by a single need, though: a good tartar sauce.
With its creamy mayo base and tangy flavor, tartar sauce beautifully enhances crispy fish, shrimp, oysters, and other seafood. If you're hosting a fish fry, you might feel the need to make tartar sauce yourself – but what if you have no time? There are plenty of tips for frying fish, but it's less easy to find advice for choosing a decent sauce and avoiding the duds. And there's nothing worse than opening up a jar to find that the texture or flavor isn't at all what you were hoping for.
To make sure you're all set for your next seafood bash, we've scoured the internet to discover consumer reviewers' top tartar sauce picks. From the lowest to the highest rated, here are the 11 best sauces available in online and brick-and-mortar stores.
11. Primal Kitchen Tartar Sauce
Primal Kitchen, acquired by Kraft in early 2019, offers health-focused sauces and condiments with less processed ingredients than many other options. Boasting products free of common allergens like dairy, gluten, soy, and canola, the brand focuses on catering to paleo, keto, and Whole30 lifestyles. Primal Kitchen Tartar Sauce happens to be the only sauce on our list that satisfies these dietary requirements. With 3.7 stars out of 369 reviews on Amazon, it's made with avocado oil and other ingredients with familiar, pronounceable names, perfect for customers who value such traits.
This sauce would pair well with some of your favorite paleo-friendly fast food options, in addition to a big fish fry. It is a little pricey, though, at about $8 for 7.5 ounces on the brand's website. Taste-wise, more than one Kroger reviewer enthusiastically noted a similarity to ranch dressing. This quirk appears to be a popular feature, as another reviewer on the Primal Kitchen website admitted to loving this sauce, despite disliking other tartar sauces.
However, reviewers also call this sauce watery, with one Kroger reviewer lamenting that its great flavor wasn't enough to make up for the thin, salad dressing-like texture. So, while we admire the lifestyle inclusivity of this sauce, its problematic texture puts it in the last place on our list.
10. Frisch's Original Tartar Sauce
Frisch's Original Tartar Sauce comes with a compelling legacy. Since 1946, this sauce has been the distinguishing feature of the Ohio-based fast food chain's majestic double-decker burger, the Big Boy. In addition to enjoying its popular menu items, Frisch's fans can buy bottles of its iconic sauce, with a short-and-sweet ingredient list of soybean oil, pickles, water, egg yolk, distilled vinegar, onions, salt, and spices.
With over 1,000 ratings on Amazon and an average of 4 stars, nostalgia is a huge factor in this sauce's appeal, with one reviewer stating that they've been eating it since their youth. Even if you're not familiar with Frisch's, this product's versatility and mild, likable flavor is a major draw. One Influenster reviewer noted that it doesn't have the sour aftertaste of many tartar sauces.
We've placed this classic in the second-to-last place for two reasons: Firstly, too many reviewers have noted that the oil in the sauce separates from the solids quickly upon opening, even with proper refrigeration and without going past the best-by date. In some cases, the sauce arrived at the buyer's house already separated. Reviewers also noted this tartar sauce is significantly pricier than other brands, with a 16-ounce jar going for over $12 on Amazon.
9. Colman's Tartare Sauce
Colman's of Norwich makes one of the most iconic brands of mustard, but the company also produces a tartar sauce that reviewers love. Trust a brand from the United Kingdom, the home of fish and chips, to produce a stellar tartar sauce ("tartare" is the U.K. spelling). Colman's doesn't seem to be readily available in brick-and-mortar stores, but it's sold in the U.S. as an imported product on Walmart's site, British food import sites, and Amazon, where it boasts 4.1 stars with 586 ratings.
There are more than a few gushing reviews regarding this sauce's flavor. One Amazon review proclaims that "This is the best tartar sauce in the world." Another reviewer, citing a nearly eight-decade-long love of seafood, described this product as addictive with a pleasantly sweet taste. This might be from the sauce's inclusion of glucose fructose syrup (what Americans call high fructose corn syrup) and sugar, which are the third and fourth ingredients, respectively.
A five-ounce (144 grams) jar goes for $8 on Amazon, and reviewers are a little divided on the price. The general consensus is that it's a bit expensive for what you get, but the unique flavor might make it worth a splurge for those who haven't tried it. American fish fry aficionados might want to try this one at least once for a U.K.-inspired twist.
8. Bookbinder's Tartar Sauce
The Old Original Bookbinder's is a company with a long history in seafood. Established in Philadelphia as a restaurant in the 1800s, Bookbinder's began selling take-home soups, sauces, and condiments in the 1970s. Their modern tartar sauce is definitely different than one from the days of old: It contains more ingredients than several other options on our list, preservatives and high fructose corn syrup among them. However, most reviewers don't mind: Bookbinder's Tartar Sauce holds 4.2 stars out of 493 ratings on Amazon, where it costs between $5 and $6 for 9.5 ounces. That's middle-of-the-road pricing compared to our other picks.
Reviews of this sauce's flavor are mostly positive, but somewhat mixed. It was too sweet for some reviewers, while for others, it wasn't sweet enough. A third contingent found the sweetness level perfect, with one Amazon reviewer writing, "The flavor is complex and hits the bullseye of vinegary tang balanced by pleasing sweetness." One comment compared Bookbinder's product to Red Lobster's tartar sauce, but another disagreed with that assessment.
Finally, there's the question of heat. One stand-out component of this sauce is horseradish, and one reviewer loved the spicy bite. Another, however, said the sauce is too heavy on this pungent root. Nonetheless, the reviews are favorable enough that we feel Bookbinder's deserves spot #8.
7. Captain Toady's Tartar-Dill Sauce
Captain Toady's Tartar Sauce with Dill proudly displays its dill-iness in the title, which really makes it stand out. This Washington-based brand produces a plain tartar sauce as well, and it also happens to be well-rated. At the time of this writing, you can buy the dill-infused sauce in a two pack of 8-ounce jars on Amazon, for just over $7. It's a fairly good deal online, and is also available for purchase in-store or online at Whole Foods in West Seattle, with one jar costing just over $6.
In addition to dill, plus the usual tartar sauce components, Captain Toady's includes some interesting players: fruit concentrates, pineapple syrup, peach puree, turmeric, and red bell peppers. Reviewers tend to focus on the dill aspect, though. One Amazon reviewer was concerned that the herby flavor would be overwhelming, but found it none too strong. Another reviewer found the dill to be quite pronounced, but ultimately enjoyed it, so your mileage may vary.
One Amazon review compared the texture of Captain Toady's to that of Primal Kitchen's tartar sauce. Captain Toady was named as the winner, being thick, creamy, and far less runny. This is a good sauce for a fish fry if you enjoy the taste of dill and feel like something a little different. You just might have to pay a bit more, if that Amazon bundle ever sells out or changes in price.
6. Louisiana Home Style Tartar Sauce
Louisiana Fish Fry started out as a small produce/seafood stand in late-'50s Baton Rouge, and developed into a bustling seafood business. In 1982, it began selling food products inspired by Cajun cuisine, one of which being Louisiana Tartar Sauce. We found it for $2.68 at Walmart, and for a 10.5-ounce bottle, it's one of the most cost-effective options on this list.
It's no wonder that a company from the land of flavor-packed Cajun and Creole cuisine produces a tartar sauce that holds 4.3 stars on Amazon, with 1,477 ratings. One Influenster reviewer noted its bold taste, with several commenters remarking on a fresh lemon flavor that enhances the sauce's overall profile. One Amazon reviewer called this brand a perfect dupe for McDonald's tartar sauce, noting that the tang balances the oiliness of the mayonnaise base. Several other reviewers say its flavor outperforms other tartar sauces in every way.
This product is not without detractors, though. One Amazon reviewer who taste-tested several tartar sauce brands put Louisiana's in dead last, saying it was too runny and the flavor wasn't at all to their liking. You might also be displeased if you like a more basic, traditional tartar sauce that's more thick, but taking all the love for this product into account, we've ranked it solidly in the middle.
5. Inglehoffer Seafood Tartar Sauce
Inglehoffer's is one of those tartar sauces that isn't the most budget-friendly — 8.24 ounces goes for almost $14 on Amazon, at the time of writing. Walmart appears to put on sale sometimes, but you'd have to get lucky to find a significantly different price. Amazon and Walmart reviewers also note that this sauce is a bit hard to find in brick-and-mortar stores, but many still happily purchase it online. Why? Its flavor earns rave reviews, to the point where it holds 4.4 stars out of 529 ratings on Amazon.
One reviewer on the site, who claims to have lived near two major U.S. seafood hubs, put Inglehoffer's sauce above all the others they've tried. This sentiment was shared by several other reviewers; one Walmart customer likened it favorably to homemade tartar sauce. Another reviewer who usually makes their tartar sauce from scratch tried Inglehoffer's and preferred it over their homemade version. Another simply said, "Best store-bought tartar sauce, hands-down."
The inclusion of capers in the recipe has garnered several positive mentions as well. Still, the aforementioned price is a snag for some, and some reviewers cited sauce separation during delivery, similar to the issues Frisch's Tartar Sauce.
4. 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Tartar Sauce
The Whole Foods 365 Tartar Sauce follows the company's standards for sustainable, high-quality ingredients. It's also organic (the only product on our list who can boast this trait) and free of dairy and high fructose corn syrup. In terms of affordability, a 10-ounce bottle goes for $2.79 on the Whole Foods website. That's one of the most budget-friendly sauces we looked at, and with 4.3 stars on Amazon with over 3,200 reviews, we feel it has earned the fourth spot on our list.
This well-loved tartar sauce should go just as well with fried fish as it does with some of Whole Foods' popular prepared foods. Reviewers frequently compliment this sauce's short list of ingredients, in addition to its pleasant, lemon-tinged flavor. One Reddit user stated, "Whole Foods' 365 brand is the reason I started enjoying tartar sauce. It's fresh and has all the right zingy flavor."
The sauce's texture garners praise, as well. A number of reviewers enjoyed the thick, creamy feel of the Whole Foods product, a far cry from the sauces on this list that were criticized for being runny. A few other customers, however, cited issues with getting the thick sauce to flow from the narrow mouth of the jar. One Amazon reviewer said they mix in a small amount of lemon or lime juice to make it flow, which could be worth a try.
3. Heinz Tartar Sauce (Single Serve Packets)
Sometimes, good things come in small packages. Heinz sells its tartar sauce in single-serve packets that are a must-have when packing for the perfect picnic or fish fry — no more lugging around a glass bottle of sauce that might break (or collecting and saving up packets from fast food joints). The sauce is available in a case of 200 packets for just under $35 on Amazon; at about $.043 per ounce, this is actually one of the more cost-effective options here.
Many online reviewers are fans of the packet format. One Amazon reviewer stated that the shelf-stable packets a great way to reduce food waste when you live alone and can't finish bottled sauces before they go bad. Another customer cited portability as a big boon, too. Some customers, however, miss the bigger bottle format and lament that they can't find this sauce in different packaging.
In terms of taste, reviewers found Heinz's tartar sauce to be balanced in flavor (except for one review who called the sauce too pickle-y). A few reviewers noted the pleasant tart richness from the addition of relish, and one stated that this sauce puts other options to shame. With 4.6 stars and over 400 ratings on Amazon, the unique convenience aspect and balanced flavor put this among the top rankings on our list.
2. McCormick Tartar Sauce
Spice and seasoning giant McCormick also makes sauces and condiments, and some have gone over very well with customers. McCormick's tartar sauce is one of the most highly-rated options on this list, with 4.5 stars and over 3,500 ratings on Amazon. This 8-ounce bottle sells for just under $3 on Amazon and on Walmart's website, making it a budget-friendly option for a fish fry or any other uses for tartar sauce.
Reviewers note that it's hard to find this sauce in grocery stores, but fans go to great lengths to get their hands on it. One Walmart reviewer scoured both brick-and-mortar stores and online vendors for an older version of this condiment, known as McCormick's Golden Dipt Tartar Sauce. They happily paid $8 for it, before finding a better price for the new version. The Golden Dipt iteration contained high fructose corn syrup, while the newer formula does not. We can't imagine that it tastes much different, and the lack of corn syrup could be a boon for those who avoid it.
One Amazon reviewer says this sauce is so good that "I need to be careful not to overuse it." Other reviewers enjoyed the lack of dill pickles and the balanced mayonnaise taste of this creamy, thick condiment. Negative reviews were the minority: A small portion of reviewers simply preferred a different taste, citing too much sweetness or a strong mayo flavor.
1. Kraft Tartar Sauce
The people have spoken: Kraft makes the best-reviewed tartar sauce you can get your hands on. This big-brand sauce has earned nearly five stars from over 4,000 Amazon ratings, and at $2.48 for 12 ounces on Walmart's site, it sells for peanuts. Both brick-and-mortar and online stores stock it in spades, so there's no availability issues, and both its flavor and texture receive top marks.
Reviewers put this sauce on all manner of seafood and beyond, from fish and shrimp to fries and hush puppies; one Influenster reviewer also enjoyed it on fish tacos. However, a few reviewers noted a resemblance to Miracle Whip in flavor, and one Walmart reviewer went so far as to say that if you don't like Miracle Whip or sweet pickles, you won't enjoy Kraft Tartar Sauce. A few reviewers mentioned that they prefer McCormick's sauce instead, but if you have no problem with a sweet, Miracle Whip-like taste, Kraft's sauce should be more than fine.
Another potential pitfall is the bottle design, with a few reviewers having trouble squeezing out the last few tablespoons. Still, this means they enjoyed the sauce enough to get to the bottom of the bottle. All in all, Kraft is the clear winner when you need a classic tartar sauce to please your guests' palates.
Methodology
To carry out our assessment of the best store-bought tartar sauces, we started by finding the top-rated brands on Amazon based on the stars and number of ratings, considering only sauces with over 200 ratings. We considered reviewers' opinions of flavor, texture, appearance, aroma, ingredients, and price, and discounted any reviews related to delivery issues or expiration dates. After gathering our 11 contenders from Amazon, we visited other sites in order to gain a more well-rounded understanding of how consumers feel about the products — specifically, Influenster, Walmart, Kroger, and Reddit. Our final rankings are not based solely on the number of stars and rating numbers alone; we took into account qualitative data from all review sites we visited. For instance, if a sauce is generally well-rated but a significant proportion of reviewers dislike that it contains a particular ingredient, that product may show up lower on our list.