12 Easy Tips To Upgrade The Taste Of Cheap Bourbon

Cheap bourbon isn't all bad. However, whether it's leftover from a party, you made a bad purchase, or you are just trying to save some cash, sometimes we wind up with a bottle that we simply don't like. Have no fear, though. If you don't want to choke down a bottle of bad-tasting cheap bourbon or, worse yet, throw it in the trash, there are a handful of things you can do to turn the flavor around. What, really? Yup, and I checked in with a bourbon expert to find out what they are.

Chris Walster, a Whisky Connoisseur at The Cask Connoisseur, has 40 years of experience enjoying and studying all things bourbon, whisky, and whiskey. When I asked, he was more than happy to share some of the best tips for reviving a cheap bourbon, aka making it drinkable. Obviously, some bourbons are better left on the shelf, but if you ever find yourself with a bottle you simply don't like, his tips will make it easier to stomach. And you know what? If you barrel through all of his recommendations and nothing seems to work, "then maybe whiskey is not your thing," says Walster.