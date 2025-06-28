12 Easy Tips To Upgrade The Taste Of Cheap Bourbon
Cheap bourbon isn't all bad. However, whether it's leftover from a party, you made a bad purchase, or you are just trying to save some cash, sometimes we wind up with a bottle that we simply don't like. Have no fear, though. If you don't want to choke down a bottle of bad-tasting cheap bourbon or, worse yet, throw it in the trash, there are a handful of things you can do to turn the flavor around. What, really? Yup, and I checked in with a bourbon expert to find out what they are.
Chris Walster, a Whisky Connoisseur at The Cask Connoisseur, has 40 years of experience enjoying and studying all things bourbon, whisky, and whiskey. When I asked, he was more than happy to share some of the best tips for reviving a cheap bourbon, aka making it drinkable. Obviously, some bourbons are better left on the shelf, but if you ever find yourself with a bottle you simply don't like, his tips will make it easier to stomach. And you know what? If you barrel through all of his recommendations and nothing seems to work, "then maybe whiskey is not your thing," says Walster.
Simply adding ice to cheap bourbon could help more than you'd think
Okay, so you've cracked open a bottle of cheap bourbon, and much to your dismay, it just doesn't live up to your expectations. It's okay, it happens. "Straight away, my first tip would be to add ice. This is a universal tip to help upgrade any cheap bourbon," says Chris Walster, resident Whisky Connoisseur at The Cask Connoisseur.
Walster went on to explain that adding ice works because the slight dilution helps mellow unwanted, harsh flavors while simultaneously revealing any subtle flavor hidden beneath the burn. In addition, he warned against being "conned by the trend of a large ice cube or sphere, they may look 'cool' (haha), but they are only useful for chilling and aren't very useful to improve the flavor if that is the goal." Instead, the point of one large ice cube is minimal dilution, and that defeats the purpose of this tip.
There are some bottom-shelf bourbons that are actually worth buying, like Four Roses and Elijah Craig. If you wind up with one of them but simply find it too harsh for your liking, fingers crossed, a simple addition like ice could save the day. However, if your taste buds are telling you that you'll need way more than that, I'd start with one of the more drastic recommendations coming up.
Mellow the harsh notes of cheap bourbon with a touch of water
Along the same lines as adding ice cubes, but with a bit more oomph, our expert Chris Walster from The Cask Connoisseur said water is also ready to lend cheap bourbons a helping hand: "If you don't have any ice available, then simply adding a splash (or a few drops) can make all the difference." He noted that this tip is particularly beneficial when trying to upgrade high proof or younger bourbons.
Walster also warned that you should "start off small, as it can tame off any harsh notes quickly." After adding a few drops of water to a glass of cheap bourbon, give it a swirl, and then sample the progress. If needed, repeat until you get the perfect blend for your taste. After all, "You can always add more water, but you cannot take it away," says Walster. Of course, the idea isn't to dilute it to the point that it isn't even brown anymore, but bourbon and water is a legitimate highball, so no shame if that's what your glass of cheap bourbon becomes by the time you are done — don't forget the ice, either.
Using the right glass for the job goes a long way
You may not think something as simple as the glass you pour a cheap bourbon into would make much of a difference — glass, mug, flute, Solo cup, whatever is closest, right? Wrong. As it turns out, "The glass you are using can also make a huge difference," says expert Chris Walster. In fact, he shared a video where he tested six different styles of glasses, and he told me, "The results really speak for themselves." Admittedly, in the video, he's tasting a U.K. whisky, but he reassured me that we can expect cheap bourbon to behave the same way when it comes to the glass it is poured into.
So, what are the results? Well, Walster said, "Using a Glencairn or a copita glass concentrates aromas and can improve the taste experience. Alternatively, using a whiskey tumbler can help to dilute aromas and flavors as they are not concentrated." For our purposes, i.e., mellowing out a harsh, cheap bourbon, this means Glencairn and copita glasses are not necessarily our friends. Whiskey tumblers, on the other hand, are. They have wide rims that give cheap bourbon room to breathe and release some of the harsh nose and flavor associated with cheap bourbons. Heck, even if you fall prey to an expensive bourbon trend that you should have avoided, this tip will help.
Use a blender to decant and smooth out harsh bourbon
This next tip took me by surprise, but leave it to whiskey connoisseur Chris Walster to help us make sense of it. Interestingly enough, he said you can actually use your blender to improve and soften cheap bourbons. Wild. Well, apparently not. Thankfully, most of us have some type of blender (immersion, bullet, etc.) on hand, too.
Walster told me you should always start by selecting the right glass and giving it a good swirl to help kick-start aeration, something that helps smooth out the harsh nose and flavor of many cheap bourbons. After that, "If you really want to take it to the next level, then an alternative is to put your whiskey in the blender for 30 seconds! This could release volatile compounds, soften the burn, and oddly enough, work like a poor man's decanting." Cool! Who would have thought? A bourbon expert, that's who. It totally makes sense, though. It's like putting the aeration process in overdrive. There's no doubt it is quicker than simply leaving it to breathe. Speaking of which, that's the next thing Walster recommends. Moving on...
Give cheap bourbon time to breathe before drinking
No surprises here, but bourbon expert Chris Walster also stressed the importance of letting bourbon breathe, cheap or otherwise: "Whiskey is like wine, sometimes it needs to breathe to open up those flavors, so make sure you give it time before drinking." The flavor profile of bourbon can actually change quite a bit after it's been opened. If you pour yourself a glass within moments of opening, it probably won't show you its best side straight away. Just like a first date, it needs time to warm up before you get to the good stuff.
As noted, once a bottle of whiskey is open, the flavor profile can change. In fact, Walster told me, "You might find that a bottle you opened several weeks ago could be hugely improved since your first sip." If this happens, you may not need to resort to the other tips he revealed. That's a best-case scenario, though. Chances are good that a combination of his cheap bourbon hacks is the best course of action. Even so, depending on the bourbon in question, apparently doing nothing can also take you far.
Enhance the flavor of cheap bourbon with a few drops of bitters
When none of the above tips seem to be helping, it may be time to give your cheap bourbon a complete flavor makeover. Enter bitters. That's right, everyone's favorite herbal extracts don't have to go into a complete cocktail. According to bourbon expert Chris Walster of The Cask Connoisseur, bitters can also go into a cheap bourbon that's tough to stomacah, sans mixer: "One to try (if you have them in the house), angostura or orange bitters can add complexity and depth, transforming a basic bourbon into something far more refined."
If you are unfamiliar with bitters, a little bit goes an incredibly long way. They are super potent. With this in mind, Walster stressed the importance of restraint when attempting to employ this tip: "I would make sure to only add a few drops or it will overwhelm the whiskey." Noted. For those of you who don't already know, I was a bartender for 10 years, so I'm no stranger to bourbon and bitters. I'll follow up Walster's tip with one of my own: If a drop or two of bitters doesn't provide you with the desired results, instead of adding more and potentially going too far (the potency is no joke), turn your pour into an Old Fashioned. It'll sweeten things up and also add a nice touch of citrus flavor.
Adding simple mixers dilutes and balances the flavor of cheap bourbon
If you need a powerful change of flavor — you know, like your cheap bourbon is basically akin to gasoline — or you don't have any bitters, turning it into a highball is likely your best bet. According to our bourbon expert Chris Walster, "simple mixers like ginger ale, ginger beer, Coca Cola, etc. will help and enhance the spirit by diluting and balancing the flavors." Makes perfect sense. After all, most follow a shot with a chaser — why not put both elements in one glass with some ice? Ice just so happens to be another useful ingredient that helps mellow harsh bourbons, after all. So, yeah.
Walster also pointed out that many homes already have simple mixers on hand, so it couldn't be easier. You don't have to get fancy, either. Something as simple as ginger ale will likely do the trick. In fact, overpowering bourbon with heavy mixers or too many ingredients is a whiskey cocktail mistake Walster advises against. However, since we are talking about cheap, harsh bourbon, it's okay to venture into the world of elaborate cocktails, like a Peach Raspberry Bourbon Smash, if it turns out a simple mixer won't cut it. Still, only do this after trying a flavored soda or juice first.
Bitter bourbons benefit from a pinch of salt or sugar
Sometimes, a harsh burn is the least of your problems with a cheap bourbon, and what's really holding you up is an overwhelming bitterness. That's okay, though. The Cask Connoisseur's Chris Walster has a tip for that as well: "If your bourbon is too bitter, then I would absolutely suggest adding a little bit of salt to it," or maybe even sugar. He admits that this probably sounds strange to the untrained palate, but it has the power to alter a cheap bourbon's flavor seriously. Plus, salt makes everything better, right?
Walster elaborated on salt's power to transform bitter bourbons: "By causing you to salivate, it can give the whiskey an oily mouthfeel, which is something connoisseurs look for in a high-end whiskey." It's almost like a sleight of hand, even though it does, in fact, change the flavor as well. Even so, he recommends using salt or sugar sparingly and always stirring it well before taking a sip. If not, the seasoning won't get mixed in, and instead of reaping the benefits, you'll just get a mouthful of salt or sugar with the final sip. No, thanks.
A bit of red wine will offset the rougher edges of cheap bourbon
If the simple highball tip bourbon expert Chris Walster previously recommended isn't enough to turn your bottle of cheap bourbon around, red wine may be able to help. An unlikely mixer, red wine can be paired with cheap bourbons (and a few more ingredients) to make a New York Sour. According to Walster, "The wine adds body, fruit, and elegance that offsets the bourbon's rougher edges." It may sound a bit out of the ordinary, but don't knock it 'til you try it.
If you don't already know (most people don't), a New York Sour is a Whiskey Sour with a red wine float. To make this cocktail, you'll need a dry, fruity red wine, like Malbec, lemon juice, sugar, and of course, bourbon. If you want to get fancy and go for a frothy texture any mixologist would be proud to serve, a bit of egg whites is needed as well. Either way, the potency of lemon, red wine, and sugar is sure to mask any unfavorable flavors found in cheap bourbon. Bottoms up!
A quick round in the microwave can soften ethanol notes
Even with my decade of experience behind the bar, I never would have guessed this next tip. Hat's off to Chris Walster, Whisky Connoisseur at The Cask Connoisseur, for this one. That's enough burying the lead, though. Here's what he had to say: "For a slightly more unusual tip, warming up the bourbon in the microwave (carefully) for about 10 seconds can soften ethanol notes and mimic the effect of aging." Science experiment, here we come!
For most of us, wine is the first alcohol we think of when it comes to cooking, and an essential part of using it for food is to ensure you cook all of the alcohol off. When you think of it this way, heating up bourbon in the microwave to reduce the alcohol content isn't so strange. Less alcohol will result in less burn, after all. The fact that it simulates an aging effect as well is an added bonus. No matter how you feel about this tip, though, Walster told me you have to be careful not to overdo it in the microwave, "or you'll cook off the good stuff." Say less.
Dropping a toasted marshmallow in cheap bourbon never hurts
The young at heart are going to love Chris Walster's next tip: "For a fun one that takes us all back to our childhood, toast a marshmallow and drop it in your drink. You'll get vanilla, smoke, and a campfire vibe that completely transforms the pour." Um, yes, please! If you're making s'mores anyway, even better.
Admittedly, this hack will require a lively flame, either from a campfire or a blowtorch, and a skewer, too. However, there's no denying it has a delectable appeal. Marshmallows are essentially sugar, and thanks to Walster, we already know that sugar can help revive the taste of cheap bourbons. Adding the smoky vanilla flavor from a toasted marshmallow is just the cherry on top.
If you want to impress someone, or simply treat yourself (because you're worth it all by yourself), you could take this hack a step further by hollowing out your toasted marshmallows and using them as edible shot glasses for your cheap bourbon. I understand if that's way too extra for some of you, though. It is, in fact, ridiculously extra. However, if you are really looking for that wow factor, despite your bourbon's less-than-desirable taste, it's a surefire win.
When all else fails, mix bad-tasting cheap bourbon with one you like
Finally, Chris Walster, our bourbon expert from The Cask Connoisseur, revealed one more solution for fixing up cheap bourbons, but it should only be used as a last resort. He told me if you've tried all of the other tips he has recommended thus far, and "you still don't like the whiskey, then our final tip would be to not throw it away, but to add it to an infinity bottle." If you've worked your way through his other tips to no avail, it may feel like you have to throw your unsavory, cheap bourbon in the trash, but an infinity bottle breathes new life into it in the form of more, better-tasting bourbon. Yay!
What is this infinity bottle he speaks of? Well, it's basically a large bottle that you use to create your own blend of bourbons, or any other spirit, for that matter. According to Walster, "Sometimes mixing with other bourbons means you will achieve a great blend. So don't throw it away, give it another chance." Just make sure to follow some of his essential rules for buying bourbon when you pick up a new bottle, like reading the label thoroughly and paying attention to the mash bill. Otherwise, you might wind up with another cheap bourbon you dislike, and, needless to say, that won't do you much good creating an infinity bottle to fix the undesirable one you already have.