What Separates A New York Sour From A Whiskey Sour?

Ah, whiskey — a spirit as versatile as it is beloved. Whether you're sipping it neat or chasing it with a shot of pickle brine, it's a crowd-pleaser that's both classic and cool. But when it comes to cocktails, the whiskey sour category is where things get interesting.

Even if you're already a fan of the whiskey sour, you might not have heard of its chic cousin, the New York sour. While they're both built on the same base of whiskey, lemon juice, and a touch of sweetness, the New York sour takes it one step further with a top layer of red wine that brings bold, fruity depth to the drink. So, what's the real difference between these two cocktails? Is the New York sour just a dressed-up whiskey sour, or does it stand on its own? Let's dive into what sets these cocktails apart in terms of taste, presentation, and style.