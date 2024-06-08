9 Bottom-Shelf Bourbons That Are Actually Worth The Buy

Not all whiskies are bourbon, and there are a certain set of rules that make a whiskey a bourbon including the fact that it must be made with at least 51% corn and that it must be aged in charred new oak barrels. Most bourbons are made in Kentucky, but it can be made anywhere in the United States.

Bourbon has grown in popularity in the last couple of decades, and with it comes the increase in price. Of course, certain aspects of the whiskey-making process naturally leads to higher prices. For example, longer barrel aging time means higher prices, not just due to the increased time it takes to make them, but also because longer aging means more angel's share — the amount of whiskey that evaporates during the aging process.

Distilleries have also introduced premium expressions of the bourbon, from single barrel to small-batch expressions that command higher prices due to their more limited nature. The term "bottom shelf" is used to refer to alcohol products that are less-expensive, which could lead some to think they are an inferior product. Thankfully for those of us who are cost-conscious, there are still many affordable bourbons that are worth a spot in your liquor cabinet. These bourbons have complex notes that work well in cocktails or even to sip neat, despite the prices. Here are nine of the best bottom-shelf bourbons you can buy. For this list, we defined bottom-shelf bourbons to be those you can typically purchase for under $25.

