11 Popular Bourbon Trends To Avoid
Bourbon is a beloved American spirit with a rich history in the United States. Whether you prefer to drink bourbon straight, mixed into a tasty cocktail, or some other way, plenty of amazing bourbons fit perfectly into your drink of choice. Of course, some bourbons are better left on the shelf, but you can easily avoid them if you know what to look for. For starters, there are a handful of bourbon trends that simply aren't worth the hype. After all, just because something is popular at the moment doesn't mean it will stand the test of time — at least not in the world of bourbon. Knowing which industry trends to avoid helps you knock out poor choices and hone in on the good stuff.
We checked in with a few bourbon experts to help make sense of which bourbon trends you'd be wise to avoid. Our first expert is Anthony Riccardi, creator of The Bourbon Whiskey Library. We also checked in with master distiller Lisa Wicker and Jake Lewellen, co-founder of the podcast Bourbon Lens. Lastly, executive bourbon steward and creator of Urban Bourbonist Chris Blatner weighed in on bourbon trends. "A bourbon is worth its price when craftsmanship, quality ingredients, and unique characteristics come together to create a standout drinking experience," Blatner says, and we agree. Something tells me you will, too, after you read what these pros had to say about the upcoming 11 bourbon trends to avoid.
Bourbons with special wood finishes
According to our experts, there's nothing wrong with finishing bourbon in varying barrels. However, the savvy consumer should beware of some special wood finishes. They may be trendy, but depending on the finish, they can elevate prices. Additionally, they can be used as a way to compensate for minimal aging in some cases. Anthony Riccardi, creator of The Bourbon Whiskey Library, told us, "Many craft distillers and brands will mask youthful bourbon by using a finishing barrel. Bourbon-making is a business. But this business requires waiting." The best bourbon brands know this and don't cut corners. He went on to say, "While I have no problem with finished bourbon, I do feel duped at times by some brands and the prices they charge."
In addition to masking immature bourbon, some wood finishes seriously elevate costs. One such wood finish is Amburana. According to Chris Blatner, executive bourbon steward and creator of Urban Bourbonist, it is one of the trendy wood species that can overpower the whiskey. In addition, he notes that the rarity of the wood causes the price of any Amburana-finished bourbon to skyrocket. The co-founder of the podcast, Bourbon Lens, Jake Lewellen, agrees with Blatner about Amburana's less-than-desirable price hikes. He notes that Mizunara-finished bourbons fall into the same category. Are all wood-finished bourbons something to avoid? No, but as you can see, they aren't always a reason to rejoice, either.
Port-finished bourbons
Finishing bourbon in port casks may be a popular industry trend, but that doesn't mean it is one you should pay attention to. In fact, our experts think it is one you might just want to avoid. Why? Well, along the same lines as some special wood finishes, port-finished bourbons aren't always all they are hyped up to be. According to Chris Blatner, creator of Urban Bourbonist, "The port finish is enjoyable, but for the high price, it doesn't significantly outperform less expensive finished bourbons." While port-finished bourbons have something unique to offer drinkers, there are plenty of other more affordable options available.
The reason port-finished bourbons cost a pretty penny has to do with the barrels, which are by no means inexpensive. As Anthony Riccardi, creator of The Bourbon Whiskey Library, told us, "Let's just put this out there: Barrels aren't cheap. Especially obtaining certain barrels for finishing. Every brand wants to stand apart from the rest and offer something truly unique, but with that comes a higher price tag." Sometimes, the elevated cost is worth it, and other times, it simply isn't. If price is one of your main priorities when selecting bourbon, you may want to avoid port-finished options. In the very least, you'll need more information to determine whether or not it is something you are willing to pay for.
Rum-finished bourbons
A rum finish is the final specialized bourbon finishing process you should consider avoiding. The creator of Urban Bourbonist Chris Blatner admits that finishing bourbon in a rum cask can add some depth to the spirit, but unfortunately, the novelty of a rum finish drives up the cost disproportionately when you consider the resulting price hike. This may not be the case for every rum-finished bourbon, but often, you don't get as much bang for your buck as you might expect.
Master distiller Lisa Wicker told us barrel-finishing whiskies that are already good or great is a viable way to play around with enhancements. "It is hard to cover flaws with a finish. Bad in, bad out," she said, however. It's only when you start with a quality spirit that finishing really helps the final product. Essentially, it doesn't matter what you do to a poor-quality bourbon — no special finishing or flavor will elevate it enough to be worthy of your consideration, and this includes rum finishes.
Celebrity-backed bourbon brands
People are drawn to the lifestyles of celebrities like moths to a flame — always have been, and probably always will be. Even so, you should not follow them all blindly into the light, especially when it comes to selecting quality bourbon. You've likely seen countless celebrity backings for wine and spirit brands, and some of them probably aren't bad. However, our experts recommend steering away from celebrity-backed bourbon brands because it is hard to differentiate between star power and actual quality.
Anthony Riccardi, creator of The Bourbon Whiskey Library, told us celebrity backing is a telltale sign that a particular bourbon may be overpriced: "Be on the lookout for celebrity-backed brands. Sure, not all of them are a gimmick, but so many of them are selling the collaborators' names and likenesses." Chris Blatner, creator of Urban Bourbonist, confirmed this by saying, "Celebrity endorsements drive up prices. Consumers very often pay for the story and exclusivity, not just the quality."
The choice is yours, but do you want to pay for quality or a celebrity name that simply bolsters a bourbon's surface-level reputation? It can be hard to tell what you are paying for if you aren't super well acquainted with a spirit, so it may be best to just avoid celebrity-backed bourbons if you aren't in the know.
Limited edition bourbons
Limited edition bourbons might not be all they are cracked up to be. In fact, this is one of the things all four of our experts can agree on. "Just because a bottle is rare doesn't mean it's better," says Chris Blatner of the Urban Bourbonist. Sure, some bottles do indeed live up to the hype, but many do not. As master distiller Lisa Wicker told us, "'Limited Edition' or 'Rare' does not mean it is going to be excellent whiskey." She does enjoy some of these bourbons for the crazy-interesting aspects they feature, but they certainly are not her first pick.
Jake Lewellen, the co-founder of the podcast Bourbon Lens, agrees not all limited edition or rare bourbons live up to the high expectations set by the title. He said, "We can find a replacement bottle for just about any rare or allocated pour. This will allow for most people to try a bourbon that is similar but pay so much less." Um... yes, please!
Anthony Riccardi, the creator of The Bourbon Whiskey Library, admitted, "There is one brand in particular I absolutely love, but a few of their annual Limited Time Offerings just don't live up to the price tag." If he can't even vouch for one of his favorite brand's limited releases, it's safe to say we should all be hesitant to spend more on products like this, especially if you are simply looking for a good bourbon to make whiskey cocktails.
Bourbons with extended aging
In general, bourbons must be aged for a minimum of two years. However, aging them for four years and sometimes even longer is quite common because the additional time spent in casks allows bourbon to develop richer flavors. With this in mind, you can see why people would assume older bourbons are always better. However, according to Chris Blatner, creator of Urban Bourbonist, this is a common myth: "Aging can add depth, but too much time in the barrel can lead to overly tannic, unbalanced whiskey." Sure, some more mature bourbons present drinkers with deeper flavors, but this isn't always the case. Too old, and you wind up with quite the opposite. Plus, Jake Lewellen, cofounder of the podcast Bourbon Lens, told us that 10+ year-aged bourbon is often pricier, so the bottle you are eying may not be worth it for several reasons.
"Just because a bottle is old doesn't always make it good," says the creator of The Bourbon Whiskey Library Anthony Riccardi. He recommends people seek out more expensive pours at bars and give them a try before committing to an entire bottle. That way, if you decide to opt for a bottle with extended aging you know exactly what you're paying for and why you think it is worth the elevated cost.
Bourbons with fancy labels
Bourbon may be named after French royalty, but one of the best things about it is that it is a humble spirit. Good bourbons don't need any fancy frills to sell, the flavor and quality speak for themselves. Some good marketing obviously doesn't hurt, either, but you might want to avoid bourbons that rely on fancy labels to catch your eye. According to our experts, fancy labels are one bourbon trend that doesn't deserve a second look.
This is probably no surprise, but exquisite branding and bottle design can inflate costs. Anthony Riccardi, bourbon expert and the creator of The Bourbon Whiskey Library, said the best example of this can be seen with Blanton's: "From the bottle design to the horse on top with one of 8 different letters spelling B-L-A-N-T-O-N-S, these bottles now have an SRP around $80." While they are indeed something to look at, they lack an age statement, something that alerts consumers to actual quality and relative price. He thinks you might be surprised if you compare Blanton's to a similar bourbon that only costs around $25.
Chris Blatner, executive bourbon steward and creator of Urban Bourbonist, agrees that "marketing and branding play a massive role in Bourbon pricing." He notes that an fancy packaging is a sign that it could easily be overpriced. Don't be fooled by flashy packaging — just like a book, you never want to judge a bourbon by its cover.
Wheated bourbons
To be considered bourbon, a whiskey's mash bill must denote it was made with at least 51% corn, but a higher percentage is common. In addition to corn, rye, wheat, and barley are often included in the mash bill as well. Rye has been a long-standing favorite for infusing flavor into bourbon, but a new trend is emerging: wheated bourbon. This style of bourbon features an elevated wheat content, and according to our experts, it may not be for everyone. The biggest problem with wheated bourbon is that it is often priced much higher than our experts feel is justified.
Chris Blatner, creator of Urban Bourbonist, had this to say about the trend: "The hype is real, but unless you're a die-hard fan of wheated bourbon, the price-to-quality ratio isn't always justified." A great example of this is Pappy Van Winkle. According to Blatner, "Established names like Pappy Van Winkle carry built-in 'prestige,' leading to inflated prices based on reputation rather than what's in the bottle." Doesn't sound good, does it? Wheated bourbon may be having its time in the sun right now, but all things considered, it might be fleeting. Take it from a pro like Blatner and avoid wheated bourbons unless you are a true fanatic of the style.
Bourbon that has been aged at sea
Another unique bourbon trend involves aging the spirit at sea, and that's exactly what Jefferson's Ocean does. The special process involves loading barrels full of bourbon onto ships. Then, the ships travel around the world, exposing the spirit to varying temperatures and constant motion. As a result, the bourbon is hyper-aged and it experiences maximum interaction with the wood barrels. Sounds pretty interesting, but unfortunately, its specialized finishing process isn't enough to make this a bourbon trend worth trying.
In fact, the creator of Urban Bourbonist, Chris Blatner, went as far as to say Jefferson's Ocean is a bottle he regrets purchasing: "The 'aged at sea' story is interesting, but the flavor didn't feel distinct enough to justify the premium price. It's a decent bourbon, but I've had better for a much cheaper price." So, how much is a bottle of this specialized bourbon? It can run you anywhere from $45 to $75 (the higher end of the range is most common), so it's definitely far from being considered a value pick. It's also safe to assume that the unpredictability of weather and ocean conditions leads to a lot of variation in the product from one bottle to the next. Sorry, Jefferson's Ocean. We'll give you credit for creativity, but sadly, the product doesn't measure up to expert standards, especially when you consider the elevated price tag that accompanies it.
Bourbons sold on the secondary market
If you aren't a bourbon aficionado (most of us are not), the secondary market probably isn't on your radar. However, bourbon collectors, enthusiasts, and anyone looking to make a profit are well acquainted with the spirit's secondary market and all it has to offer. In general, these sales happen via private deals, social media, or online groups set up for exactly this. While these sales help get coveted bottles into fanatics' hands, the prices aren't nearly as straightforward as they are at your typical retail store. Instead, the secondary market is driven by demand and the rarity of a particular bottle. As you can probably guess, this leads to much higher, some might say outrageous prices — so it's a trend that won't serve you well.
The most coveted bourbon bottles often go for many times the original retail price on the secondary market. However, according Urban Bourbonist, Chris Blatner, it's usually more hype than anything else. An elevated price doesn't necessarily reflect premium quality, so buyers beware.
Jake Lewellen, co-founder of the podcast Bourbon Lens, also has a bone to pick with bourbon's secondary market. He says it has changed the value of bourbon, and not in a good way. He told us that consumers are contributing to the rising cost of bourbon. "[This is because of] the bottle prices they are willing to pay on the secondary market," Lewellen said. Do us all a favor and don't fuel the fire.
Bourbons that cost an astronomical amount
It's easy to assume that pricier bottles of bourbon provide consumers with a more premium quality product. You get what you pay for, right? Well, not all of the time. An elevated price can reflect an increase in quality, but there's a limit. When it comes to bourbon, some bottles are so expensive that they cost thousands of dollars. Astronomical prices like this are a red flag, not a sign of a fantastic spirit. As Jake Lewellen, co-founder of the podcast Bourbon Lens, agrees and says, "Is anything that you will drink worth $1000 a bottle? In some cases, probably not."
Lewellen added, "Also just because it isn't $400 doesn't mean it isn't good. Some of the best pours are under $50." The creator of Urban Bourbonist, Chris Blatner, confirmed these sentiments: "A major misconception is that price equals quality. While some expensive bourbons are exceptional, many affordable bottles deliver just as much complexity and enjoyment. Affordable doesn't mean inferior — sometimes it just means it's accessible."
Thankfully, you don't have to drop a ton of money on a bottle of bourbon. There are lots of quality options available that won't break the bank. There are even a handful of bottom-shelf bourbons worth buying. After all, bourbon is America's spirit and it's for everyone — not just the elite.