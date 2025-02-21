11 Popular Bourbon Trends To Avoid

Bourbon is a beloved American spirit with a rich history in the United States. Whether you prefer to drink bourbon straight, mixed into a tasty cocktail, or some other way, plenty of amazing bourbons fit perfectly into your drink of choice. Of course, some bourbons are better left on the shelf, but you can easily avoid them if you know what to look for. For starters, there are a handful of bourbon trends that simply aren't worth the hype. After all, just because something is popular at the moment doesn't mean it will stand the test of time — at least not in the world of bourbon. Knowing which industry trends to avoid helps you knock out poor choices and hone in on the good stuff.

We checked in with a few bourbon experts to help make sense of which bourbon trends you'd be wise to avoid. Our first expert is Anthony Riccardi, creator of The Bourbon Whiskey Library. We also checked in with master distiller Lisa Wicker and Jake Lewellen, co-founder of the podcast Bourbon Lens. Lastly, executive bourbon steward and creator of Urban Bourbonist Chris Blatner weighed in on bourbon trends. "A bourbon is worth its price when craftsmanship, quality ingredients, and unique characteristics come together to create a standout drinking experience," Blatner says, and we agree. Something tells me you will, too, after you read what these pros had to say about the upcoming 11 bourbon trends to avoid.