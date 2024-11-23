Marshmallows Are Your Secret For Bite-Size Edible Shot Glasses

When you're hosting guests for dinner or a party, it's fun to go all out with a specialty drink that people will remember long after the night has ended. While there are plenty of cocktail and punch recipes out there, from a sugar and spice pear martini to the classic hurricane, why not go for a more unique experience by making your own edible shot glasses? Your guests will think they've stepped out of your home and into a themed cocktail bar when you serve them shots in a surprising vessel: a hollowed-out, toasted marshmallow.

The easiest way to toast each marshmallow for this culinary creation is with a kitchen torch, like Sondiko's refillable model, but you can also use a burner on your stove. Either way, stick the jumbo marshmallow on a skewer and rotate it over the flame until it has a nice toasted crust and has been warmed throughout. Once the warm marshmallow is nice and gooey inside, you'll be able to remove the center, leaving behind a hollow toasted shell. To do so, simply place the marshmallow on a flat surface, gently hold it with one hand, and pull up on the skewer with the other. The marshmallow's innards should lift cleanly up and out, leaving you with a tasty shot glass.