Marshmallows Are Your Secret For Bite-Size Edible Shot Glasses
When you're hosting guests for dinner or a party, it's fun to go all out with a specialty drink that people will remember long after the night has ended. While there are plenty of cocktail and punch recipes out there, from a sugar and spice pear martini to the classic hurricane, why not go for a more unique experience by making your own edible shot glasses? Your guests will think they've stepped out of your home and into a themed cocktail bar when you serve them shots in a surprising vessel: a hollowed-out, toasted marshmallow.
The easiest way to toast each marshmallow for this culinary creation is with a kitchen torch, like Sondiko's refillable model, but you can also use a burner on your stove. Either way, stick the jumbo marshmallow on a skewer and rotate it over the flame until it has a nice toasted crust and has been warmed throughout. Once the warm marshmallow is nice and gooey inside, you'll be able to remove the center, leaving behind a hollow toasted shell. To do so, simply place the marshmallow on a flat surface, gently hold it with one hand, and pull up on the skewer with the other. The marshmallow's innards should lift cleanly up and out, leaving you with a tasty shot glass.
What to fill your marshmallow shot glass with
The toasted nature of these edible shot glasses makes them a perfect wintry treat. Therefore, you might want to fill them with holiday classics like Baileys Irish Cream, a classic liqueur that tastes like mint, vanilla, and chocolate, or Kahlua, a sweet coffee liqueur. You could also go a step further and use delicious homemade eggnog, spiked with your spirit of choice. For anyone who isn't drinking alcohol, chocolate milk is a great way to enjoy this bite-sized shot glass.
To ensure that your marshmallow shots stay firm enough to hold your liquid of choice without leaking, drizzle some melted chocolate in the bottom. Not only will this coating add a supportive layer to your marshmallows, but it will also give them some extra flavor. After placing the marshmallows in the fridge for about 10 minutes, they'll be hard enough to hold liquid. Your guests will be delighted when you bring out these tasty, whimsical shot glasses at your next holiday gathering.