10 Rules To Follow When Buying Bourbon
Countless bourbons grace the shelves of liquor stores. This is great news for anyone who enjoys a glass of the beloved American spirit, either neat or mixed into a tasty cocktail. However, the sheer number of options can become overwhelming, especially if you are newly acquainted with the spirit.
If you've ever wondered how to select the right bourbon for your tastes without going through a long, drawn-out trial and error period first, and dropping a ton of money in the process, you're in luck. I checked in with a whisky connoisseur and expert from The Cask Connoisseur, Chris Walster, and he told me there are a few general rules you can follow to help ensure you make the best choices. They include things as simple as asking your local purveyor, examining the mash bill, and more. Walster is confident your skills for picking the best bourbons will only improve.
It's true that the bourbons you like best will depend on your personal tastes and preferences. Even so, the upcoming 10 rules to follow when buying bourbon will surely point you in the right direction. Remember them the next time you're considering a purchase and you'll have a leg up on most people. After all, there are quite a few bourbons that are better left on the shelf, but there are even more to enjoy. Let's put an end to wasting our time and money on sub-par picks.
Always read the label
This is obvious, but reading the label is the best place to start when considering your next bourbon purchase. In addition to the brand name, you can often pick up on lots of helpful information by simply taking the time to read the label. Of course, you'll need to understand common bourbon terminology and what it denotes too, but often, the easiest place to start is with a quick look at what the bottle tells you.
Our whisky expert Chris Walster of The Cask Connoisseur recommends paying attention to the specific terms used and, when present, considering the stated age of each bottle before buying. The first term to know is "straight bourbon." When found on the label, it indicates that the spirit is at least two years old. If the term "bottled in bond" is also present, it denotes that it is a minimum of four years old. Good to know, right? In addition to these insights, Walster told me, "Generally speaking, the older the bourbon the more smooth and complex the palate is." This is a starting point though (obviously since it's the first of 10 bourbon-buying rules). The age of a spirit can help guide you, but your personal preferences should remain a priority. We don't all like the same thing after all.
Don't forget to look at the mash bill
Next up on our list of helpful bourbon-buying rules is to examine a spirit's mash bill. Similar to terminology like "straight bourbon," it will give you a peek into a particular bourbon's attributes. However, the mash bill expands on smoothness and complexity by alerting you to the flavor profile as a whole.
If you're still like, wait! What's the mash bill? I'll break it down for you. A spirit's mash bill is a broad overview of its specific recipe. More specifically, it tells you which grains are used and the percentage of each. Since the grains contribute to the final product's flavor, it's no surprise whisky expert Chris Walster of The Cask Connoisseur recommends looking at the mash bill when buying a new or unfamiliar bourbon.
Okay, so we know what a mash bill is, but how does it translate to the spirit? Well, Walster says that bourbons with a higher corn percentage are typically sweeter and ones with a higher rye percentage are generally spicier. For a frame of reference, to be considered bourbon the mash bill must consist of at least 51% corn. If you have a sweet tooth, more corn would suit your palate. If spicy is more your thing, go for a bourbon with lots of rye. When I asked Walster about his preferences he stated he tends to dislike bourbons with an overly high percentage of corn or rye. Even so, your tastes are specifically your own.
Know about innovative cask finishes
There are some common bourbon trends you may want to avoid, like bourbon aged at sea, but knowing about innovative cask finishes will serve you well when selecting your next bottle. After all, some of them are worthwhile. As our whisky expert Chris Walster of The Cask Connoisseur said, "Recently innovative cask finishes have been introduced." While some people enjoy them, others aren't so keen on the idea.
Regarding innovative cask finishes, Walster said, "This leads to the question, is it bourbon? The answer is yes if it has been originally aged as per the bourbon regulations. However, bourbon purists are likely to say 'no'." I guess you can't please everyone all of the time, right? Either way, which camp you fall into is solely based on your specific preferences. Regardless of whether or not a so-called bourbon purist likes a specific spirit, your tastes are what's most important. So, being aware of various cask finishes, like rum, port, and many more will only push you in the right direction. After trying some interesting finishes, you should be able to determine which ones you like (if any), and which ones you dislike. Armed with this new knowledge, selecting the best bourbons for your individual palate will only become easier and easier.
Know the six different styles of bourbon
In addition to specific terminology and cask finishes, knowing the different styles of bourbon is a surefire way to evaluate and navigate the many choices available in stores. As whisky expert Chris Walster of The Cask Connoisseur told me, "Bourbon is produced in six different styles: Single barrel, Cask Strength, Wheated, High Rye, High Corn, and Small Batch." According to Walster, knowing the six styles of bourbon "can help you determine what you are paying for either in uniqueness, flavor or potential quality."
As we've already discussed, High Rye bourbons are spicier, and High Corn bourbons are on the sweeter side of the bourbon flavor spectrum. What about the other four styles though? Well, as you can probably imagine, Single Barrel bourbons (not to be confused with allocated bourbons) come from a single aging barrel. As such, they are considered a premium product. Small Batch bourbons are premium style, but are created by mixing a small number of Single Barrel bourbons.
Wheated bourbons aren't always the easiest to detect because distillers are not required to list this on the label. However, when you see it listed, it tells you that some or all of the rye found in a standard bourbon has been replaced with wheat. Lastly, the Cask strength is applied to bourbons that aren't watered down after aging. They often cost a bit more, so they may not be worth it if you're making cocktails, but they offer drinkers something unique.
Keep in mind that bottled in bond labels are an indication of better quality
As we know, "bottled in bond" bourbon must be aged for a minimum of four years, but what you may not know is that this term often indicates premium quality as well. As Chris Walster of The Cask Connoisseur said, "bottled in bond" means nothing has been added to the spirit after aging: "It is exactly as it came out of the barrels. In theory, this should indicate better quality."
"Bottled in bond" bourbons aren't quite the same as "cask strength" bourbons but you often find the two terms on the same bottle. If you want to really get acquainted with bourbon in all of its original glory, these types of bottles are just the thing. Plus, who can argue with better quality? No one, that's who. I mean, would Walster have bothered to mention it if it wasn't a good rule to follow? Absolutely not. This doesn't mean you have to strictly stick to bottled in bond or cask strength bourbons, but it is another fantastic way to get a good idea about the quality of a particular bottle before buying. Basically, if you see it on a bottle you're contemplating purchasing, you can take it as a good sign.
Consider the occasion
When buying a bottle of bourbon, either to bring to an event or enjoy at home, whisky expert Chris Walster of The Cask Connoisseur recommends considering the occasion. We all know that some occasions call for splurging, and others are more casual and laid-back. When the latter is the case, there's no need to go overboard on a bottle of bourbon. If you're looking to treat yourself anyway, no judgment, but you don't always have to opt for a top-dollar bottle to get great quality and flavor.
According to Walster, if the bottle you're buying is "for a cocktail party it can be fairly cheap and cheerful, but you might want to spend a lot more if it's for a special event such as reaching a specific age or achievement." That makes sense. Walster elaborated that a higher-priced bottle won't necessarily mean it tastes better. Even so, pricier bottles are more "likely to come in a nicer package, be more exclusive, and add an extra layer to the celebration." Even if it is just aesthetic, appearance can go a long way.
Adversely, for a more low-key event like a casual party or meet-up with friends, there's no need to buy the most expensive bourbon, or anything close. Cheap isn't always a bad thing. In fact, it doesn't even mean you have to sacrifice flavor — that is, of course, if you follow all of Walster's rules for buying bourbon.
Spending between $50 and $100 per bottle typically gives you the most bang for your buck
In tandem with considering the occasion, whisky expert Chris Walster of The Cask Connoisseur recommends spending between $50 and $100 for a bottle of bourbon: "The 'best bang for your buck' bourbons are likely to be priced between $50 and $100. While excellent bourbons exist outside this range, this is where you're most likely to find a well-crafted bottle with depth and complexity without breaking the bank." If you prefer drinking bourbon neat or on the rocks, following this rule will pay off in the end, and not just financially.
While Walster's suggested price range isn't the end all be all of the bourbon-buying rules, he notes that following this guideline can significantly simplify the selection process for new bourbon drinkers. In one fell swoop, you knock out tons of options (either priced higher or lower), and what you're left with is often a collection of well-crafted bourbons. Nice! In addition to sticking to $50 to $100 per bottle, it should be noted that there is no need to drop a ton of cash on a specific bottle if you plan on combining it with heavy mixers that will only overpower the subtle nuances of a top-notch bourbon. In fact, overspending on a bottle destined to be turned into an elaborate drink is one of the whiskey cocktail mistakes you want to avoid. Sometimes, spending less is actually recommended.
Asking your retailer and friends for advice is always a good idea
Many liquor stores are staffed with knowledgeable people who possess a wealth of information and experience regarding various spirits including bourbon. So, if you're staring at a wall of bourbons lined up on a shelf and aren't sure where to start, asking a friendly staff member for advice is a fantastic way to get some much-needed information. Similarly, advice from friends can help guide your selection process as well.
According to whisky expert Chris Walster of The Cask Connoisseur, you should "always take advice and help from your retailer. You might need to have a bit of skepticism as to where they are guiding you, but on the whole, if you discuss what you want and why you want it, they will lead you to the most suitable bottle." I get the skepticism part, especially if your retailer points you in the direction of a higher-priced bottle, but as a whole, this is expert advice.
Walster also suggests talking to your friends who like bourbon about recommendations, especially if you find you have similar tastes. If you have gotten a good recommendation from them in the past, even better. However, if you are flying your new bourbon adventure solo, don't underestimate your local retailer. You may be surprised at what they know. At the very least, they should be able to tell you what sells well and is popular.
Consider trying a bourbon you aren't familiar with at a bar before buying an entire bottle
If you've had your eye on a bourbon that's a bit pricier but you are not 100% sure you are ready to commit to buying an entire bottle just yet, whisky expert Chris Walster of The Cask Connoisseur has a handy tip: Order a pour of it at a bar first. In fact, Walster said, "I'd always 'try before you buy' if possible." He's really on to something here. I mean, there's no denying that spending $8 to $20 on a single pour at a bar is much more palatable than spending an exorbitant amount on a bottle that you may wind up disliking.
It may not be easy to track down less common bourbons at your average bar, but many carry quite a few options, and that's a great place to start exploring. However, if you live near a bar that specializes in whiskeys and bourbons, rarer bottles are pretty much guaranteed to be on the menu — also, lucky you. In bars like this, your mixologist should be quite knowledgeable about the spirit as well, so make sure to pick their brain while you are there sampling.
Adversely, if the bottle you have your eyes set on is relatively inexpensive, you may not need to try it before simply purchasing a bottle. After all, there are quite a few bottom-shelf bourbons that are worth buying, like Buffalo Trace and Bulleit.
Remember it all comes down to personal taste in the end
The final, and as Chris Walster of The Cask Connoisseur would say, the most important bourbon-buying rule is to follow your personal tastes and preferences. After all, no one knows what you like better than you, and everyone is a little different. "Keep in mind, taste is subjective—some bourbons that one person dislikes might be another's favorite," says Walster.
If you are new to the world of bourbon appreciation, it may take some time to learn which specific characteristics you are drawn to and which ones you dislike. Walster said, that for him, "high corn percentage in the mash bill is often off-putting as the bourbon tastes very sweet, or too much Rye since that adds spiciness to the palate, something else I'm not keen on." You may feel the complete opposite of Walster, but that's okay. Discovering your preferences should be a fun adventure if you keep this and all of his other rules in mind, even if they are subjective.
I know we've covered a lot of guidelines and bourbon-buying tips thus far — thanks, Walster! — and they will all serve you well. However, in the end, it all boils down to your personal tastes and preferences. Pay attention to them and you'll be a pro at buying the best bourbons in no time.