Countless bourbons grace the shelves of liquor stores. This is great news for anyone who enjoys a glass of the beloved American spirit, either neat or mixed into a tasty cocktail. However, the sheer number of options can become overwhelming, especially if you are newly acquainted with the spirit.

If you've ever wondered how to select the right bourbon for your tastes without going through a long, drawn-out trial and error period first, and dropping a ton of money in the process, you're in luck. I checked in with a whisky connoisseur and expert from The Cask Connoisseur, Chris Walster, and he told me there are a few general rules you can follow to help ensure you make the best choices. They include things as simple as asking your local purveyor, examining the mash bill, and more. Walster is confident your skills for picking the best bourbons will only improve.

It's true that the bourbons you like best will depend on your personal tastes and preferences. Even so, the upcoming 10 rules to follow when buying bourbon will surely point you in the right direction. Remember them the next time you're considering a purchase and you'll have a leg up on most people. After all, there are quite a few bourbons that are better left on the shelf, but there are even more to enjoy. Let's put an end to wasting our time and money on sub-par picks.