10 Popular Food Brands Owned By Chinese Companies

When we go to the grocery store, we rarely think of where the food came from or how it got there. After all, we are there on a mission, not for an education. That's not even covering how little we think of the journey of the prepackaged food we have tucked into our cabinets or refrigerators. But foregoing that inquisitiveness can be quite a loss, especially since some of the foods we love the most come from unlikely places.

Take China for example. While most of our fresh grown produce doesn't come from Asia — that comes from countries like Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica, to name a few — a handful of food and beverage brands actually do. At least, they're owned by Chinese companies. Are you ready to be surprised? Join us in exploring popular food and beverage brands owned by Chinese companies that fill United States grocery store aisles.