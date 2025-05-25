Elevate Your Breakfast Cereal With A Sweet Seasoning

If you've ever lamented over the plainness of your morning bowl of cereal, this one's for you. It's time to leave behind the blah, bland bowls of yesterday with one simple trick: seasoning. This simple, easy way of elevating your breakfast cereal literally just involves adding a pinch or two of whatever seasonings you prefer into the bowl. Cinnamon proves popular, and we have a definitive guide to cinnamon that might help you get started. But don't stop there. Cardamom, nutmeg, clove, ginger, or pumpkin pie spice — just about any spice you'd throw into a baked good or oatmeal can be tossed into cereal just as easily. You can even drizzle a tiny splash of vanilla extract into your cereal milk for an elevated flavor profile.

How do you season your cereal? Simple: Just take a teaspoon or two of your seasoning (or seasonings) of choice, and gently sprinkle it over the top of your dry bowl of cereal. You can then mix the cereal and seasoning to combine, though this step isn't necessary. Next, pour your milk over the top, adding as much or little as you prefer. If you're drizzling in some vanilla extract, you can add it at this step and mix it in, too. It's a small set of steps, but ones that can make a huge difference in the flavor of your breakfast cereal.