The Wild Ride That Took Arby's From Fast Food Punchline To Fast Food Icon

In the mid-20th century, a pair of entrepreneurial brothers had a dream. They wanted to create a fast food chain just as successful as McDonald's, but eschew the burger in favor of a different type of sandwich: roast beef. Since then, Arby's has grown from a single location serving 69 cent roast beef sandwiches in Ohio to a global brand with more than 3,600 outposts. And that's not even addressing its colorful history. While those are still nowhere near McDonald's numbers, Arby's has certainly solidified its place in the fast food market.

Over the years, the brand has experienced setbacks, successes, and plenty of surprising situations, including numerous ownership changes, unexpected rivals, and brutal mockery from comedians like Jon Stewart. Throughout it all, it's never stopped "having the meats." Today, Arby's is best known for its roast beef sandwiches, two types of French fries, and ten-gallon cowboy hat decor. This a different look than what the Raffel brothers intended when they opened their first location in 1964. they envisioned it as a simple yet upscale alternative to burger-and-fries fast food behemoths.

The brothers, who had prior restaurant consulting experience, believed that customers would be willing to pay more for a premium offering like roast beef instead of greasy burgers, and priced their sandwich over four times higher than the 15 cents McDonald's charged for a hamburger at the time. They named the restaurant Arby's after their initials, "R," for Raffel, and "B," for brothers, which also happen to be the initials of "roast beef." The first store was a hit, and soon they expanded rapidly — perhaps unwisely.