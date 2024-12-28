The Unexpected Mixer That Makes So Much Sense With Tequila
Tequila, with its wide ranging taste profile — from herbal to earthy to citrusy — deserves a simple mixer that enhances these wonderful notes rather than drowning out its unique character with heavy or overly sweet ingredients. This is especially true if it's a higher end tequila, while not necessarily being a sipping tequila.
Chowhound tapped Jaime Salas, head of advocacy for the agave portfolio at Proximo Spirits, which includes brands such as 1800, Maestro Dobel, and Gran Centenario, to suggest a mixer worthy of Mexico's masterful liquor. "If you are looking for something light but flavorful, coconut water works well, adding a sweetness without overpowering the tequila taste," Salas tells Chowhound. Besides bringing a light, slightly nutty sweetness to the mix, coconut water is hydrating thanks to its electrolytes, which can counteract the diuretic effects of alcohol. It's why coconut water stands as one of the best mixers for tequila.
Building off coconut water and tequila
Tequila and coconut water is an easy drink to make. Just mix two parts tequila to three parts coconut water (You can adjust this to suit your personal tastes). There are a number of brands that make coconut water which all have slight flavor differences, so you may want to try a few to find the one you like best with your go-to tequila. If you're the kind of person who prefers getting coconut water straight from the source, the safest way to crack a coconut open is with a screwdriver and a hammer.
If you want to build off of the combination of coconut water and tequila, a simple addition of lime juice adds a bit of citrusy zing and cuts the sweetness, making for an extremely refreshing tequila drink. You could also add pineapple juice to this mix for a less-sweet version of a pineapple coconut margarita. But before you get too deep into the mixology, we suggest taking Jaime Salas' advice to simply mix your tequila with some coconut water for a satisfying and quaffable drink.