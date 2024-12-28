The Unexpected Mixer That Makes So Much Sense With Tequila

Tequila, with its wide ranging taste profile — from herbal to earthy to citrusy — deserves a simple mixer that enhances these wonderful notes rather than drowning out its unique character with heavy or overly sweet ingredients. This is especially true if it's a higher end tequila, while not necessarily being a sipping tequila.

Chowhound tapped Jaime Salas, head of advocacy for the agave portfolio at Proximo Spirits, which includes brands such as 1800, Maestro Dobel, and Gran Centenario, to suggest a mixer worthy of Mexico's masterful liquor. "If you are looking for something light but flavorful, coconut water works well, adding a sweetness without overpowering the tequila taste," Salas tells Chowhound. Besides bringing a light, slightly nutty sweetness to the mix, coconut water is hydrating thanks to its electrolytes, which can counteract the diuretic effects of alcohol. It's why coconut water stands as one of the best mixers for tequila.