Add Coconut Water To Your Iced Coffee For A Refreshing Upgrade
Ask any caffeine connoisseur and they'll tell you there's never a wrong time for an iced coffee, including the dead of winter. After all, a few minutes of frozen hands on the walk home from the cafe is a fair tradeoff for that first sip feeling. The joy of an iced coffee or even a chilled cold brew isn't exclusive to that buzzy, motivating feeling you achieve after finishing the cup, it's also its versatility. Whether you like yours topped with whipped cream, dusted with cinnamon, or jet black and totally plain, there's no wrong way to enjoy an iced coffee. There are, however, exciting ways to elevate the experience. Take coconut water, for example, the refreshing, tropical, and naturally sweet upgrade worth integrating into your iced coffee routine.
Coconut water is the clear liquid found inside of a coconut (not to be confused with coconut milk, which is a combination of coconut water and blended coconut meat). Less creamy than its faux milk counterpart, coconut water is light, refreshing, and decadently sweet without any added sugar. Adding a splash to your iced coffee gives it a bright coconutty flavor that balances the bitter bravado of coffee or espresso without completely muting its edgy bite. Plus, coconut water marries well with many other common iced coffee provisions, ensuring you never have to compromise on or omit your go-to fixings. Not only does it sweeten up your coffee, but it also makes it more nourishing. Coconut water is rich in electrolytes like potassium, manganese, and sodium, which helps keep you hydrated throughout the day. Flavor and function — what's not to love?
Making a coconut water iced coffee
Drip coffee with a splash of coconut water poured over a tall glass of ice is the simplest way to enjoy this coffee upgrade. Of course, it works just as well in iced lattes, cappuccinos, and macchiatos. If you're worried that coconut water will dilute the creamy essence of a milky iced coffee, you can always adjust your ratios to maintain the perfect balance. And if you like your iced coffee teeming with flavor, don't hesitate to introduce additional complementary ingredients into your coconut water-kissed brew. Coconut water works well with both warming and cooling flavors, giving you plenty of room to experiment.
Feeling beachy? Top your coconut water iced coffee with a swirl of coconut whipped cream and sprinkle on shredded coconut or toasted flakes. Don't forget a splash of rum if you're on vacation. Complement the nutty taste of a coconut water-infused iced coffee by adding a teaspoon of maple syrup, whose warm, cozy, vanilla-shaded flavor profile harmonizes with the buttery, rich, and refreshing essence of coconut. On the lighter side, consider adding a dash of mint for an uplifting, summery, and thirst-quenching iced coffee. To keep things simple, a few pinches of sea salt can amplify the taste of your coffee and coconut water in equal parts while transporting you to the Hawaiian coast from the comforts of your own kitchen.
Morning coffee routines are sacred, and it can be daunting to introduce new ingredients to the lineup. However, coconut water iced coffee is worth trying at least once, and the first cup most likely won't be the last. And if you can't get enough of it, just wait until you use coconut water as the unexpected mixer for tequila.