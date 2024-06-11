Joey Chestnut's Go-To Way To Eat A Hot Dog, Outside Of Nathan's Contest

If you're into competitive eating, then you've heard of Joey Chestnut. Back in 2007, Chestnut won the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn's Coney Island with a world record-breaking meal of 66 hot dogs in 12 minutes. He's held onto both his championship and his lunch since then, and as of the 2023 Nathan's competition, Chestnut has won every year except in 2015, with 16 championships and a current world record of 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes under his belt.

Advertisement

The hot dogs served en masse in competitive eating tend to be plain — just meat and bread. So does the world champion enjoy eating hot dogs in a more casual setting (and with condiments)? In an interview with USA Today, Chestnut said he does, and he takes his time preparing them when he's off the clock. According to Chestnut, "I like to slow cook them a little and then put it on a high temperature. It takes about 20 minutes to really cook one. I cook it for a long time and put on onions and mustard and started using relish recently. Growing up, I never had relish."