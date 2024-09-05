These Were The Very First Flavors Of Capri-Sun Sold In Stores

For many kids, Capri-Suns are a welcome sight in school lunchboxes. As cool in flavor as for your playground social status, the silver foil pouch and its accompanying yellow straw promise a sweet way to wash down whatever food mom or dad packed. From Kiwi Strawberry to Lemonade, the fruit juice drinks come in all kinds of flavors, which differ around the world. However, most of the ones you can find on store shelves haven't always been around. Long before the refreshing taste of Pacific Cooler or Wild Cherry, Capri-Suns only came in two flavors: Lemon and Orange.

According to Capri-Sun's website, these early flavors date back to 1969, when the one-of-a-kind thirst-quenching pouch was first sold in Germany. The drink's name, originally Capri-Sonne, paid homage to the sunny Italian island and popular vacation spot. These vibrant citrus flavors and the quintessential blue packaging likely drew inspiration from Capri's sun-ripened fruits and bright blue waters.

Capri-Sun went on to become one of the biggest fruit juice brands in the world, expanding in scope and flavor. In 1979, the company partnered with boxer Muhammad Ali and became licensed in the United States under the dash-less name Capri Sun. As of 2023, over 6 billion Capri-Suns are sold in more than 100 countries each year (via Beverage Daily). And despite the staggering success, some things stay (mostly) the same. Of the original two flavors, Lemon evolved into the more kid-friendly Lemonade while classic Orange remains one of the most popular Capri-Sun pouches globally.

