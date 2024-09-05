These Were The Very First Flavors Of Capri-Sun Sold In Stores
For many kids, Capri-Suns are a welcome sight in school lunchboxes. As cool in flavor as for your playground social status, the silver foil pouch and its accompanying yellow straw promise a sweet way to wash down whatever food mom or dad packed. From Kiwi Strawberry to Lemonade, the fruit juice drinks come in all kinds of flavors, which differ around the world. However, most of the ones you can find on store shelves haven't always been around. Long before the refreshing taste of Pacific Cooler or Wild Cherry, Capri-Suns only came in two flavors: Lemon and Orange.
According to Capri-Sun's website, these early flavors date back to 1969, when the one-of-a-kind thirst-quenching pouch was first sold in Germany. The drink's name, originally Capri-Sonne, paid homage to the sunny Italian island and popular vacation spot. These vibrant citrus flavors and the quintessential blue packaging likely drew inspiration from Capri's sun-ripened fruits and bright blue waters.
Capri-Sun went on to become one of the biggest fruit juice brands in the world, expanding in scope and flavor. In 1979, the company partnered with boxer Muhammad Ali and became licensed in the United States under the dash-less name Capri Sun. As of 2023, over 6 billion Capri-Suns are sold in more than 100 countries each year (via Beverage Daily). And despite the staggering success, some things stay (mostly) the same. Of the original two flavors, Lemon evolved into the more kid-friendly Lemonade while classic Orange remains one of the most popular Capri-Sun pouches globally.
The history of Capri-Sun's respectworthy pouches
Like so many other nostalgic treats, Capri-Sun may bring back memories of a silly but effective TV advertising campaign. The "Respect The Pouch" ads that aired in the late 2000s and early 2010s featured kids poking holes in the pouches every which way or crushing them underfoot before suffering comedic consequences for mishandling their fruity beverages. Besides being funny, they boosted Capri Sun's sales dramatically, per Spork New York. The pouch is both iconic and practical, though. Weighing just under 5 grams, the company claims that the lightweight design saves energy (and, in turn, CO2 emissions) during production and shipping. So, how did the unique packaging come to be?
The history of Capri-Sun's pouch begins several decades before it hit shelves. Founder Rudolf Wild began developing flavored beverages in 1931, but ran into roadblocks with packaging them. According to an article from the German news website Welt, bottling wasn't a viable option for selling drinks at scale, so he worked with a French sewing machine manufacturer to find a way to successfully put the juice drinks into foil pouches.
However, as with the flavors, these flexible containers have changed for the better over time. After concerns about mold growth in some Capri-Sun pouches, the company added clear bottoms in 2014 so people could see the beverage while sipping on it. Additionally, in May 2024, Capri Sun in the United States became available in bottles equivalent to 32 drink pouches, offering a larger, multi-serve option.