Coconut Water Makes Tea Lighter, Sweeter, And More Refreshing

While tea is most commonly made with water, coconut water is a tasty alternative that doesn't overpower your brew's subtle flavors. By itself, coconut water has a mild yet refreshing taste. Next to being considered one of the most hydrating drinks available, its tempered sweetness makes it the perfect ingredient to enhance your next cup of tea.

There are no official rules when it comes to infusing tea with coconut water. However, there are certain teas that fare better with this tropical drink than others. Bright and lively green teas such as matcha and jasmine are top contenders. Since jasmine has a floral essence with slightly sweet undertones, this tea complements coconut water's sweet and creamy flavor. On the contrary, matcha tends to have a bitter flavor, so coconut water works to balance its sharper taste.

Besides green tea, feel free to pair coconut water with refreshing herbal teas such as rooibos, hibiscus, or passionfruit. You can also use coconut water to add a hint of tropical sweetness to black teas like Ceylon, Darjeeling, and Assam. Truthfully, you can use coconut water to sweeten any tea you prefer.

While adding coconut water to iced tea is most common, you can also add cold coconut water to a variety of hot teas. Feel free to get creative: Use varying amounts of coconut water for each cup and don't be afraid to use extra ingredients for added flavor.