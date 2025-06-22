12 Things Aldi Does Better Than Trader Joe's

Both Aldi and Trader Joe's have some real deals, but Aldi is generally considered the most budget-friendly grocery store out there. It's one of the main draws that brings shoppers through the door and creates an enthusiastic fan base for the chain. We're not hating on Trader Joe's since there are a lot of good bargains there as well. But the tiki-inspired grocery is largely known for prepared foods, which tend to be a bit pricier than staples and ingredients. On the other hand, Aldi is the spot to pick up everything from baking essentials to store-brand cereal for a fraction of the cost you'd pay at mainstream grocery stores.

When comparing like items, Aldi often comes out on top. A loaf of sandwich bread at Trader Joe's costs around $2.50, while the same thing at Aldi is just over $1. But consider that name-brand bread can be as much as $4 at other stores, and it's easier to see why people flock to both Trader Joe's and Aldi. But for the absolute best pricing, stick with Aldi.

If you really want to maximize your Aldi savings, look for special discounted pricing. Some Aldi stores are cheaper than others, so it pays to know the ins and outs of your local Aldi as well.