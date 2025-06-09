This Is Why Some Aldi Stores Are Cheaper Than Others

If you've ventured away from your local Aldi and into one in another town, you might have noticed some differences in the prices. It's not in your head — some Aldi stores are cheaper than others. Before you get jealous, know that there are a few reasons behind this discrepancy.

For one, many factors contribute to determining the cost of groceries. From production changes to national economic conditions, prices rise and fall depending on the state of things, and some stores are quicker to respond than others. Operating costs are also tied in. If an Aldi item is produced far from the store, it will be more expensive to transport, which will also drive up costs for consumers. Lastly, demand and local government regulations also play a role. If Aldi chocolate bars are a hot item in Alaska but are languishing on the shelves in New Mexico, consumer demand will drive up the cost in the Alaska locations. Additionally, if there are dozens of similar grocery chains in the area, Aldi might lower prices to bring more customers in.

Despite the fluctuations, Aldi is still one of the cheapest grocery stores in America, on average. (For reference, Aldi claims its customers save up to 50% by shopping at the store.) Even if you're paying a few more cents for a gallon of milk at your location, chances are it's a better deal than the supermarket next door.