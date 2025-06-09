This Is Why Some Aldi Stores Are Cheaper Than Others
If you've ventured away from your local Aldi and into one in another town, you might have noticed some differences in the prices. It's not in your head — some Aldi stores are cheaper than others. Before you get jealous, know that there are a few reasons behind this discrepancy.
For one, many factors contribute to determining the cost of groceries. From production changes to national economic conditions, prices rise and fall depending on the state of things, and some stores are quicker to respond than others. Operating costs are also tied in. If an Aldi item is produced far from the store, it will be more expensive to transport, which will also drive up costs for consumers. Lastly, demand and local government regulations also play a role. If Aldi chocolate bars are a hot item in Alaska but are languishing on the shelves in New Mexico, consumer demand will drive up the cost in the Alaska locations. Additionally, if there are dozens of similar grocery chains in the area, Aldi might lower prices to bring more customers in.
Despite the fluctuations, Aldi is still one of the cheapest grocery stores in America, on average. (For reference, Aldi claims its customers save up to 50% by shopping at the store.) Even if you're paying a few more cents for a gallon of milk at your location, chances are it's a better deal than the supermarket next door.
Simple ways to save money at Aldi
So the secret's out: You might be paying more at Aldi than your friend in the state over. Still, know these changes aren't specific to Aldi. Every grocery store takes those same factors into account to set its prices, from consumer demand to production costs. Before you shop, it might be worthwhile to compare grocery prices at different locations nearby to find the best possible deal. (Because yes, even stores that are 10 miles apart will set different prices.)
Even if you shop at the cheapest Aldi in town, prices still fluctuate. If you realize the cost of an item you just bought is significantly lower a week after your purchase, you can take it into the store for a price adjustment. This offer is valid for anything, excluding seasonal items, within 14 days of the original purchase. It is also only valid at the store where you made your purchase.
Other ways to save money at Aldi include shopping in-store instead of getting your groceries delivered, heading there early to be the first to grab marked-down items, or shopping on Wednesdays to take advantage of those low-cost Aldi Finds. Rest assured, even if you're shopping at a more expensive Aldi, there are still plenty of ways to get a good deal.