Aldi Brand Cereal, Ranked Worst To Best

There are lots of things to know before your first trip to Aldi. One of them is that you won't find a lot of big name-brand products. Sure, you might find a few here and there, but for the most part, you'll find yourself facing shelves upon shelves of Aldi dupes that taste just like the real thing. This is especially apparent in the store's wide variety of cereals.

Avid Aldi shoppers are likely familiar with the chain's store brands, such as Millville and Fit & Active. These names are stamped upon the grocer's cereal boxes, most of which are cheaper-priced versions of fan-favorite products like Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Special K Red Berries, Lucky Charms, and many more. A majority of these alternatives barely differ from the original cereals they're based upon. However, there are some that just don't quite measure up to the real thing, making the few extra dollars spent elsewhere worth it. So before stocking up for this week's breakfast, it'd be useful to learn which of Aldi's cereals will help make the most important meal of the day a tasty one.