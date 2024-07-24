The Traderverse: Trader Joe's Real Roots In Tiki Culture

Trader Joe's has some pretty unique aspects, like its refusal to offer delivery service since the company prefers its customer have an in-person experience. But perhaps its most interesting concept is the store's tropical-infused nautical theme that starts with its name and stretches throughout its branding down to the Hawaiian shirts Trader Joe's employees wear as part of their uniform. The man who launched Trader Joe's in 1967, Joe Coulombe, came up with the store's concept while vacationing in the Caribbean in an "atmosphere of fun-leisure-party prosperity," he recalled in his memoir "Becoming Trader Joe: How I Did Business My Way and Still Beat the Big Guys." But it wasn't just his surroundings that inspired Trader Joe's.

Coulombe was the owner of a struggling chain of California convenience stores and was looking for a way to pivot the business. At the time, tiki culture — a Polynesian-inspired Americanized aesthetic that began with cocktail bars and spread from there — was still incredibly popular. In fact, it was a well-known tiki bar chain called Trader Vic's that directly inspired the grocery store's name. But there were other related South Seas sources behind Trader Joe's tropical theme.