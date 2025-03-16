The Grocery Chain That Offers Affordable European Chocolates
European chocolate is renowned for its rich and bold flavors. Some attribute the popularity of European chocolate producers to the fact that their products are made with more cocoa butter, contributing to their smoother mouthfeel. Some say these companies have a deeper focus on higher quality ingredients. But who's to say? Every brand is different, but the category itself remains beloved.
Not everyone can go abroad to sink their teeth into these delectable creations, and imported chocolates often come with a high price tag. Luckily, there is one grocery chain that offers affordable European chocolates. Look no further for these delights than Aldi. While this popular chain might have some of the best store-bought chocolate bars, the box we're talking about is the Moser Roth European Chocolate Truffles. The price of this box differs per store, but some locations have a 7-ounce package of these chocolates retailing for as low as $5. Featuring 16 different bonbons in eight different flavors, it's a surprising price considering the quality.
Don't believe us? These German-made truffles have passionate fans nationwide, some of whom have even shared their love for them all over the Internet. On Reddit, for example, some fans called this brand a great dupe for Lindt — a box of which can retail for around $18. Another fan on Google claimed that these were the best truffles they've had in a while, while another confirmed this box has a better mouthfeel and flavor than other leading brands.
Other European Chocolates to savor at Aldi
While Moser Roth is one popular brand of European chocolate available at Aldi, it's far from the only one. If it's another chocolate treat you're craving instead of bonbons, Aldi has about a dozen chocolate offerings from a brand called Choceur. This brand offers customers authentic German chocolates in all different forms. There are creamy milk chocolate or hazelnut crisp bars, individually wrapped dark chocolate bites, and luxurious peanut butter cups, to name a few options. The price varies per the treat and store, but some options, like the milk chocolate bar, retail for between $2 and $3. There's plenty to peruse, and it all originates from Belgium. If you like this brand, try pairing the chocolate with cheese for the perfect mix of savory and sweet.
Another affordable European chocolate brand available at Aldi is a line of chocolate bars from Schogetten. This brand has its origins in Switzerland and is now produced in Germany. From Alpine milk chocolate to milk chocolate filled with caramel brownie cream, this brand offers a whole array of unique chocolate bars for customers to try, with some bars selling for as low as $2.
While you might not be able to book a flight to Europe today, you can usually find a piece of Europe at Aldi in its chocolate section. Whether you're hoping to use baking chocolate or buy a box of truffles as a gift, this store has you covered across the board.