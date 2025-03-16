The Grocery Chain That Offers Affordable European Chocolates

European chocolate is renowned for its rich and bold flavors. Some attribute the popularity of European chocolate producers to the fact that their products are made with more cocoa butter, contributing to their smoother mouthfeel. Some say these companies have a deeper focus on higher quality ingredients. But who's to say? Every brand is different, but the category itself remains beloved.

Not everyone can go abroad to sink their teeth into these delectable creations, and imported chocolates often come with a high price tag. Luckily, there is one grocery chain that offers affordable European chocolates. Look no further for these delights than Aldi. While this popular chain might have some of the best store-bought chocolate bars, the box we're talking about is the Moser Roth European Chocolate Truffles. The price of this box differs per store, but some locations have a 7-ounce package of these chocolates retailing for as low as $5. Featuring 16 different bonbons in eight different flavors, it's a surprising price considering the quality.

Don't believe us? These German-made truffles have passionate fans nationwide, some of whom have even shared their love for them all over the Internet. On Reddit, for example, some fans called this brand a great dupe for Lindt — a box of which can retail for around $18. Another fan on Google claimed that these were the best truffles they've had in a while, while another confirmed this box has a better mouthfeel and flavor than other leading brands.