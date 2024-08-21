The Strange Question Of Ownership Behind Trader Joe's And Aldi

Today, Aldi's primary-colored logo has been hoisted all across the U.S. However, the chain began in Germany by brothers Theo and Karl Albrecht in 1961. The name Aldi is a shortened form of the family's surname paired with the German word for discount, "Diskont." It wasn't until 1976 that Aldi storefronts began cropping up in the states, with its first location in Iowa.

Advertisement

Like Aldi, Trader Joe got his start in the '60s. Joe Coulombe (yes, there really is a Joe behind the brand), was running convenience stores in Los Angeles, when in 1967, he conceived of the idea to launch a chain of stores inspired, in part, by a local California tiki bar. The first location was much like a convenience store, offering groceries, household items, and photo developing.

Here's where the connection between Trader Joe's and Aldi might get a little confusing. Like any good family story, sibling conflict led to tension. The Albrecht brothers clashed, and in 1961, agreed to sever the company, breaking Aldi into two.