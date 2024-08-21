The Strange Question Of Ownership Behind Trader Joe's And Aldi
Trader Joe's and Aldi are both regularly lauded for the low prices, but do the two popular grocery store chains actually have something more in common? Both stores are heavily stocked by house brand goods. Trader Joe's extensive freezer aisle, friendly cashiers, and satisfying seasonal snack selection make it a fan-favorite among shoppers. Aldi, the bright big box store, boasts roomy aisles and a creative carousel of rotating products. Fans often flock to social media to share their unusual Aldi finds, like frozen cotton candy grapes, plants topped with faux cherries, and lobster roll dip. Facebook's active Aldi Aisle of Shame Community, dedicated to the store's unconventional offerings, boasts over three million members who post their peculiar purchases and swap shopping secrets.
You may have heard the myth that Aldi owns Trader Joe's. However, while it turns out Aldi and Trader Joe's do have a shared history, this isn't quite true.
Aldi and Trader Joe's both started in the '60s
Today, Aldi's primary-colored logo has been hoisted all across the U.S. However, the chain began in Germany by brothers Theo and Karl Albrecht in 1961. The name Aldi is a shortened form of the family's surname paired with the German word for discount, "Diskont." It wasn't until 1976 that Aldi storefronts began cropping up in the states, with its first location in Iowa.
Like Aldi, Trader Joe got his start in the '60s. Joe Coulombe (yes, there really is a Joe behind the brand), was running convenience stores in Los Angeles, when in 1967, he conceived of the idea to launch a chain of stores inspired, in part, by a local California tiki bar. The first location was much like a convenience store, offering groceries, household items, and photo developing.
Here's where the connection between Trader Joe's and Aldi might get a little confusing. Like any good family story, sibling conflict led to tension. The Albrecht brothers clashed, and in 1961, agreed to sever the company, breaking Aldi into two.
The stores' shared story
The two newly divided companies then became Aldi Süd (located in the south of Germany) and Aldi Nord (in the northern part of the country). Karl eventually oversaw Aldi Süd and Theo ran Aldi Nord. Today, it is southern Germany's Aldi Süd that is behind the thousands of Aldi stores currently in the United States.
In 1979, Theo Albrecht's family purchased Trader Joe's, meaning TJ's and its countless quick dinners and inimitable freezer aisle actually belong to Aldi Nord. So no, the Aldi that shoppers in the U.S. frequent isn't really the same company that owns Trader Joe's. If you feel like you need a diagram at this point in the history lesson, let's put it simply: Aldi is not Trader Joe's parent company. It's more like Trader Joe's and the Aldi you're probably familiar with have the same grandparents. They're like complicated, conflicted cousins.