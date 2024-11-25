Here's How Trader Joe's Decides On New Grocery Store Locations

With its fun private-label products and friendly shopping experience, Trader Joe's has a lot going for it as a store, and it's understandable that the chain has so many die-hard fans. Still, some stores are so popular that the crowds become overwhelming, and we sometimes wish there were more locations to help break up the chaos (especially when we miss out on snagging some of Trader Joe's most in-demand items). To bring more stores to their area, some eager customers have made social media posts or launched letter-writing campaigns. Clearly, a lot of us are dying to know: What does it take to get a Trader Joe's location in our town?

To lend some insight, two members of the grocery chain's team, Tara Miller and Matt Sloan, shared how Trader Joe's decides on new store locations on the Inside Trader Joe's podcast. Despite persistent pleas from customers, Miller and Sloan revealed that Trader Joe's selects new locations based solely on business prospects, not customer enthusiasm. The chain has a long list of criteria that determines where a new location will be built, and it combs through thousands of potential sites at a time across 48 states to ensure it chooses the best spot (sorry, Alaska and Hawaii). As shared on the podcast, Trader Joe's is looking at 1,000 different sites and trying to whittle down its choices for new locations.