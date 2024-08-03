The Best Strategy To Shop At Trader Joe's If The Crowds Overwhelm You

The Trader Joe's hype is real. From unique private-label finds, like the many savory gems hidden in the freezer aisle, to affordable prices and friendly employees, the love for this grocery chain makes a lot of sense. And, a whole lot of people can admit to being a part of the chain's cult-like following.

While this popularity makes for some great business for its stores, it also means there is practically always a traffic jam in its parking lots and every one of its tiny, minimalist stores feels crowded with customers at all times. And no, it's not just you; Trader Joe's stores and parking lots are allegedly built smaller on purpose to keep costs down.

The crowds at Trader Joe's can feel especially overwhelming for introverted shoppers. Well we're right there with you, so to help combat some shopping anxiety, we've figured out the best strategy to help you skip the crowds during your next trip to the grocery chain.

One of the most straightforward strategies to help avoid a rush while shopping is simply to get to Trader Joe's early. While every location's hours vary, most tend to open around 8 a.m. daily. So, if you want to avoid the crowds, getting there at 8 a.m. on the dot will be your best bet. Not only will you have free rein over the aisles, but more employees will be available to help you at this time, too.

