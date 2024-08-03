The Best Strategy To Shop At Trader Joe's If The Crowds Overwhelm You
The Trader Joe's hype is real. From unique private-label finds, like the many savory gems hidden in the freezer aisle, to affordable prices and friendly employees, the love for this grocery chain makes a lot of sense. And, a whole lot of people can admit to being a part of the chain's cult-like following.
While this popularity makes for some great business for its stores, it also means there is practically always a traffic jam in its parking lots and every one of its tiny, minimalist stores feels crowded with customers at all times. And no, it's not just you; Trader Joe's stores and parking lots are allegedly built smaller on purpose to keep costs down.
The crowds at Trader Joe's can feel especially overwhelming for introverted shoppers. Well we're right there with you, so to help combat some shopping anxiety, we've figured out the best strategy to help you skip the crowds during your next trip to the grocery chain.
One of the most straightforward strategies to help avoid a rush while shopping is simply to get to Trader Joe's early. While every location's hours vary, most tend to open around 8 a.m. daily. So, if you want to avoid the crowds, getting there at 8 a.m. on the dot will be your best bet. Not only will you have free rein over the aisles, but more employees will be available to help you at this time, too.
The absolute best days to shop at Trader Joe's
Since many people head straight to work in the mornings, the aisles at Trader Joe's are not nearly as crowded early in the day compared to later on. Plus, in addition to clearer aisles and more readily-available employees, you'll also get the first pick from the freshly restocked products, since most stores restock overnight or in the early mornings. Typically, after 10 a.m., the crowds at Trader Joe's will start to pick up as lunch-time rolls around, so make sure you're out by then. Now if morning doesn't for you, don't sweat it. The crowds at Trader Joe's also tend to thin out about an hour before closing time, which is usually around 9 p.m.
Specific times aside, let's talk about the best days of the week to shop at your local TJ's store. As one Trader Joe's store manager shared on a Reddit thread, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings are some of the best days to shop because they have tend to run slower. According to the Reddit user, mornings are also usually best because fruits and vegetables come in early, and many of the limited-edition products will sell out before the afternoon rush. And trust us, you don't want to miss out on special picks like those cheap, single bananas.
The shopping times you need to avoid
Now that you know some of the best ways to avoid TJ's crowds, let's dig into some of the busiest hours at this store. If you want to avoid an onslaught of people, avoid shopping at the store any time during the middle of the day or on weekends. While Saturdays and Sundays might be an easier day or you to shop without as many work obligations, everyone else at the store may be in the same boat, too. This is also why mid-day tends to be a busier time for Trader Joe's; people leave work for lunch breaks or stop by to pick up dinner on their way home from work. Additionally, as with most other stores, it is also best to avoid Trader Joe's right before a holiday, as the store often boasts long lines and packed aisles.
Trader Joe's has a lot of great attributes and even more fun snack picks. But the big crowds that flock to the aisles are not usually anyone's favorite. So, to keep your shopping trip stress-free, rethink your shopping strategy and head there on a weekday morning the next time you need groceries. Plus, you can snag all of the best Trader Joe's products before anyone else.