14 Mistakes You Might Be Making With Guacamole

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's nothing like a bowl of fresh guacamole, especially when it's homemade. Done right, it's bright, creamy with a bit of bite, and hits all the right flavor notes in a way that store-bought guacamoles rarely do. Plus, you only need a few elements to put together a great bowl of guac. But despite its short ingredient list, guacamole is easy to get wrong. A lack of seasoning, lazy chop, or poor timing can result in a dish that's bland, watery, or that dreaded grayish-brown color.

To help you avoid a sad bowl of mush, we asked chefs and food bloggers who specialize in Mexican cuisine to share their best advice. They pointed out some sneaky little missteps that can ruin a perfectly good guac, from using sub-par ingredients to prepping mistakes and storage myths. The experts also offered some tips for making a seriously good guacamole that's vibrant, balanced, and actually worth putting on the table at any type of gathering. According to the pros, these are the top mistakes that might be ruining your guacamole.