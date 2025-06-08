14 Mistakes You Might Be Making With Guacamole
There's nothing like a bowl of fresh guacamole, especially when it's homemade. Done right, it's bright, creamy with a bit of bite, and hits all the right flavor notes in a way that store-bought guacamoles rarely do. Plus, you only need a few elements to put together a great bowl of guac. But despite its short ingredient list, guacamole is easy to get wrong. A lack of seasoning, lazy chop, or poor timing can result in a dish that's bland, watery, or that dreaded grayish-brown color.
To help you avoid a sad bowl of mush, we asked chefs and food bloggers who specialize in Mexican cuisine to share their best advice. They pointed out some sneaky little missteps that can ruin a perfectly good guac, from using sub-par ingredients to prepping mistakes and storage myths. The experts also offered some tips for making a seriously good guacamole that's vibrant, balanced, and actually worth putting on the table at any type of gathering. According to the pros, these are the top mistakes that might be ruining your guacamole.
Choosing inferior avocados
Let's be honest: You can't make great guacamole with sad avocados. After all, avocados make up the majority of the dish, so you want to make sure that the ones you pick are top notch. While there are several different types of avocados available, many say there's only one that has the fattiness and flavor to make a really great guac. "The avocado should shine," said chef Alex Moreno of The Hideaway, a Mexican steakhouse in Beverly Hills. "That's why we use only ripe, flavorful Hass avocados from Mexico. They've got the richness and creaminess you want."
Hass avocados are recognizable by their bumpy black skin and plump shape. What sets them apart from their green-skinned, oblong cousins is the higher fat content and buttery, nutty flavor. Ideally, you want to get your Hass avocados when they're at their peak. Chef Carlos Gaytan of Paseo in Anaheim advised, "Look for an avocado that is slightly soft to the touch but still firm. That texture gives you the perfect balance between creaminess and chunkiness, which is essential for great guacamole."
Skipping the chiles
Guacamole isn't usually considered a spicy dish, but that doesn't mean it should be chile-free. A touch of chile adds just enough kick to wake everything up. It adds depth and complexity and helps cut through the richness of the avocado. If you want to keep things traditional, opt for Mexican chiles like jalepeños or serranos. Yvette Marquez, founder of Mexican food blog Muy Bueno, also recommended roasted Hatch green chiles "for a little smoky heat."
While there's nothing wrong with using canned or jarred chiles like pickled jalapeños in your guacamole, many chefs would agree that fresh is always best. And if you're going with fresh chiles, chef Iliana de la Vega of El Naranjo offered a great tip. "Don't remove the seeds or veins," she said. "That's where the flavor and heat live. Just slice it super thin lengthwise, then dice it fine. If it's too spicy, just use less, but keep the soul of the chile intact." For the most even distribution of heat, mix the diced chile in gradually and taste as you go.
Using the wrong kitchen tools
Making great guacamole doesn't require fancy equipment, but the tools you use can make a difference. When it comes to mashing avocados, Richard Sandoval, owner and executive chef of Tamayo, prefers a fork or molcajete (a traditional Mexican mortar and pestle made from volcanic stone). He said, "The fork gives you more control for texture, while the molcajete adds a rustic feel and helps blend flavors better by slightly bruising the ingredients." Other tools the experts suggested for mashing include a potato masher, wire grate, and large mesh strainer.
When it comes to your other ingredients, executive chef Mariano Takinami of Bar Esquina and SUR Beach House told us that a sharp knife is the key to maintaining their integrity. "A clean cut keeps the onion crunchy and the cilantro fresh, and helps prevent oxidation," he said. A dull knife can crush the ingredients, which kills the flavor and texture. In addition, David Montelongo Merlo, chef de cuisine at Ceiba, recommended using a spatula to gently combine your ingredients. That way, you can gently fold the ingredients together without losing any nice chunks of avocado you might have going on.
Neglecting to finely dice your add-ins
While add-ins like onions and chiles can amp up the texture and flavor of your guacamole, they can also detract from the dish if they're not diced correctly. Big chunks can overwhelm the palate and compete with the delicate texture and flavor of the avocado. Fine dicing will give you a better consistency and ensure each bite is balanced. Chef Wes Avila of MXO by Wes Avila told us, "You want to chop them finely enough to distribute the flavors evenly but not so finely that they lose their identity." He recommended aiming for a quarter-inch dice.
Cilantro is another add-in that requires care when prepping. Carlos Gaytan advised against roughly chopping it and suggested going a chiffonade technique instead. This involves stacking the leaves, then rolling them into a cylinder and finely slicing them in thin strips. "When you chop cilantro, you bruise the leaves and lose a lot of the essential oils on the cutting board," said Gaytan. "Chiffonade preserves the flavor and aroma, which enhances the guacamole." Chef Raul Casillas of Puesto suggested finely chopping the cilantro stems and adding them in as well.
Piling in too many ingredients
Guacamole doesn't need much to shine. In fact, too many add-ins can muddle what makes it good in the first place. Chef Dennis Littley, owner of Ask Chef Dennis, told us, "At its core, guacamole is about enhancing the flavor of ripe avocados. Too many people load it up with unnecessary ingredients or over-process it into a paste, which takes away from its natural richness and texture." For Littley and many of the other chefs we spoke to, it's all about simplicity and letting the flavor of the avocados be the star.
The other issue with piling on the add-ins is that some ingredients can ruin the texture of the dish. For example, Cord Chatham, executive chef at Amara Resort and Spa, advises against using ingredients with high water content, like tomatoes or pomegranate seeds. "By adding those ingredients it turns your guacamole soggy, and it will oxidize it faster," he said. If you really want to include them, Chatham recommended serving those types of ingredients on the side and letting people mix them in fresh.
Not balancing your flavor profile
Even the simplest recipes need balance, and guacamole is no exception. Ideally, you want all of the flavors working together to create a cohesive dish. Iliana de la Vega said, "Sometimes people get creative, which is fine, but some things just don't belong. Ingredients like garlic, mayo, sour cream, and red onion aren't traditional and can really overpower the flavors." Other ingredients that the chefs advised against include ranch dressing and sweet fruits, both of which can clash with the savory notes of the dish.
If you're going to think outside the box, Lawrence Acosta, executive chef at The Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park, recommended using subtle touches that will bring out the best in the avocado. For example, he said finely grated lemon zest can add "a bright aromatic quality that beautifully complements the richness of the avocado without overpowering it with acidity." Grilling or roasting ingredients like onions and chiles can impart smokiness and a subtle sweetness. It's all about building flavor in a way that complements the avocado rather than competes with it.
Mixing everything at the same time
According to several of the chefs we spoke to, how you mix your guacamole matters just as much as what you put in it. Dumping everything into the bowl all at once can lead to muddy flavors and a less-than-ideal texture. David Montelongo Merlo told us that a common mistake he sees people making is smashing the avocados directly with the other ingredients. He said, "To get the best flavor, I recommend mixing all ingredients first without the avocado, smashing the avocado separately, then combining everything so all the flavors can marry together."
Rick Martinez, chef partner at Local Kitchens and author of the cookbook Salsa Daddy is also a big proponent of preparing the ingredients separately and combining them in steps. He starts by grinding garlic and salt into a paste in a molcajete to unlock the flavor and aromas. Then he smashes the avocado in the bowl and stirs in the chopped chile, onion, herbs, and lime juice last. "The stirring breaks down the big chunks just enough and brings it all together, he said. "It's texture, aroma, and balance in one stone bowl."
Overmashing the avocados
Some people like their guacamole super chunky. Others want it more on the smooth side. But nearly every chef we talked to warned against pulverizing the avocados into oblivion. Most agree that the ideal texture is somewhere in the middle. Richard Sandoval said, "I like a mix smooth enough to feel creamy, but chunky enough to taste the personality of each ingredient. You should be able to see and feel the avocado and other ingredients." Overmashing takes away from that craveable rustic texture.
One thing that many of the chefs were adamant about was that the avocados should never go into a food processor or blender. It will not only give your avocados a texture similar to baby food, but it can also take away from the flavor. Lawrence Acosta said, "Their natural, bright flavor, with hints of nuttiness and creaminess, gets dull and kind of boring when their texture is completely gone." For the best texture and flavor, stick to hand tools and mash just enough to keep some body. Guacamole should feel fresh, not puréed.
Seasoning without strategy
Even with the right ingredients and perfect texture, guacamole can fall flat if it's not seasoned thoughtfully. "Key lime, onion, and salt are essential," said Raul Casillas, pointing out that Persian limes won't give you the same stellar flavor as key limes. Cilantro also adds freshness, and chiles give a hint of spice. Most chefs agree that those are the only ingredients you really need to add vibrancy to your guacamole, although some say a pinch of cumin can also add depth.
The order you season can also affect how your guacamole turns out. Richard Sandoval told us that it's important to add the salt last. "Salt draws out moisture and breaks down the texture of the avocado," he said. "Adding it too early can make your guacamole mushier than intended especially if you're aiming for a chunky consistency." That being said, Rick Martinez also suggested letting the salt sit for a few minutes so it has time to absorb into the oil-rich avocado. You can taste it and make adjustments if needed.
Ignoring the temperature
Ever pulled leftover guacamole straight from the fridge and noticed it tastes flat? That's not just the oxidation. Temperature also plays a role in making those flavors either fall short or really pop. Mariano Takinami told us, "Guacamole shines brightest when it's served slightly chilled — not too cold, not room temp. Just cool enough to feel refreshing and bring out the best in every ingredient." If you've made your guac ahead of time, take it out of the fridge 10 to 15 minutes before serving to let the flavors open up.
Of course, guacamole always tastes best when it's freshly made. The longer it sits at room temperature, the more the texture breaks down and the flavors fade. "Guacamole is like a ripe peach," said Alex Moreno. "Enjoy it at its peak." If you're preparing it for a party, hold off on mashing the avocado until just before serving. You can chop your onions, chiles, and cilantro in advance and store them separately. Just don't combine everything too early, or you could end up with a watery, muted dip.
Serving the guac with sad chips
Don't let good guacamole go to waste on bad chips. Flimsy, overly salty, or aggressively flavored chips can easily throw off the balance of the dip. To start, you want something sturdy that won't break when you're scooping up the dip. If you can find thick-cut corn tortilla chips at the store, those would work well, especially if they're lightly salted. Bonus points if they're made from stone-ground corn or labeled "totopos," indicating that they're traditional Mexican-style tortilla chips. Steer clear of flavored chips because they can overpower the flavor of the guac.
Tortilla chips aren't the only sides that work well with guacamole. Mariano Takinami recommended swapping the totopos for crispy pork skin cracklings. He remarked, "The contrast in texture is incredible, and the flavor pairing? Next level!" Iliana de la Vega is also a fan of crispy pork chicharrón, as well as warm corn tortillas. Other sides that work well include crisp veggies, crackers, pretzel chips, and crostini. Just make sure that whatever you're serving it with is neutral enough to let the guacamole take the lead.
Improperly storing your guacamole
Nothing beats fresh guacamole, but if you have leftovers, knowing how to store your guac properly can keep it vibrant and tasty longer. There are plenty of hacks people swear by to prevent browning — like leaving the pit in the bowl or covering it with onions — but not all of them are legit. Yvette Marquez told us, "Leaving the pit in the bowl is an old Mexican trick, but honestly it doesn't really work. I just drizzle lime juice on top, press plastic wrap directly onto the surface of the guac, and then cover it with a lid."
Guacamole turns brown because of oxidation, a natural chemical reaction that happens when air hits the avocado's flesh. Therefore, the key to keeping guacamole fresh is minimizing its exposure to air. Adding acidic ingredients like lime juice can also help by slowing the enzymatic reaction. Carlos Gaytan mentioned incorporating a bit of milk as well. "The milk creates a barrier that helps keep the guacamole green longer," he said. Lawrence Acosta recommended spraying a light layer of pan spray on top.
Being afraid to get creative
Purists will tell you that a classic guacamole sticks to just ripe avocados, lime juice, salt, onion, cilantro, and chiles. However, experimenting with different ingredients can add exciting layers of flavor and texture, as long as it's done thoughtfully and in balance. "Mexican food isn't about strict rules," said Rick Martinez. "It's about context, season, and creativity." For him, there's nothing wrong with adding some charred corn, queso fresco, tomatillos, or a bit of mango. "Use what you like, use what you have, use what's in season, and what tastes amazing," he said.
Some chefs also like to amp up their guacamole by topping it with fun ingredients. For example, Wes Avila likes to top his with fresh seafood like poached shrimp or octopus. "It adds a deep, rich flavor that compliments the freshness of the avocados beautifully," he said. "If you want something more luxurious, uni is fantastic on top." Carlos Gaytan highlighted grilled steak, fresh lobster, or crispy chicharrón as possibilities. Yvette Marquez sometimes adds crispy bacon and roasted pineapple for an al pastor-inspired guac.
Using the same recipe for every occasion
Guacamole often gets pigeonholed as just a party dip, but it's far more versatile than that. It can also be a spread, a topping, or even a base for other dishes. Depending on what you use it for, you might want to switch up the way you make it. Rick Martinez said, "If it's a dip for chips, go thick and chunky so it piles high and holds its own. If it's a sandwich spread, aim for thick but less chunky so it's easy to smear. For tacos, make it a little looser — especially if you want it to act like a salsa."
Martinez also suggested thinking about how the guacamole will contrast with the other ingredients in your meal. For example, if you're serving it with tacos that have stewed and juicy fillings, you might want to make your guac chunky so that it adds some extra texture. On the other hand, if you have fillings that are crunchy or want to top crispy dishes with your guac, smoother works better to ensure it's spreadable and coats things nicely. "There's no one texture that's 'right'," Martinez said. "Just the one that works for the moment."