10 Ways To Rim Your Cocktail Glasses Beyond Salt And Sugar

In a society that increasingly consumes information in microscopic flashes on social media, first impressions are nearly everything. This is particularly true in the world of cocktails, where appearance and presentation deftly dictate popularity. The easiest way to up a drink's style and deliciousness? Season the rim. Adorning the rim of a cocktail glass with myriad colors and flavors unlocks a whole new realm of mixology. While salt and sugar have long been go-to ingredients for adding a flavorful edge to drinks, there are countless condiments and seasonings just waiting to be discovered.

From tangy spices to crushed cereals and dried fruits to teas and coffee, the rim of a glass offers a unique opportunity to push your cocktail to new flavor frontiers. Think matcha for a bitter edge to a sweet cocktail, toasted coconut for a tropical twist, or even activated charcoal for an ominous presentation. These unexpected ingredients don't just make your drinks stand out—they also elevate the entire sensory experience, adding texture, aroma, and body.

As a bartender and cocktail enthusiast, I have traveled great lengths to discover the most interesting flavors being shaken and stirred into cocktails today. For years, I drank across the best bars in Asia, encountering many curious ingredients decorating cocktail rims along the way. Several of those ingredients stuck with me, and I now utilize them as a bartender back in the States. What follows is a collection of some of my favorite cocktail rims.