Give Your Candy Apple A Blast Of Tangy Flavor With This Popular Mexican Seasoning

TikTok dwellers discovered the power of chamoy and Tajín after the Chamoy Pickle Kit craze ignited at the end of 2022. The toppings' flavors ranged from sweet to spicy on top of a sour pickle, creating a unique burst of flavor in the mouth of anyone brave enough to create the concoction.

The aforementioned Tajín is a Mexican seasoning made of ground chile peppers, lime, and sea salt. Its spicy, salty taste works on top of a multitude of meats, corn (including a delicious Elote Corn Dip), and fruits. In fact, Tajín makes for a perfect addition to a sweet candy apple because of its unique blend of so many different flavors. A candy apple can be dressed in Tajín (along with chamoy for those interested in a bit of tangy sauce) for a mouthwatering contrast of a kick of spice on something usually overbearingly sweet. The many unique uses of Tajín are nothing short of extraordinary, as new flavor combinations including the spicy condiment are discovered all the time.