Give Your Candy Apple A Blast Of Tangy Flavor With This Popular Mexican Seasoning
TikTok dwellers discovered the power of chamoy and Tajín after the Chamoy Pickle Kit craze ignited at the end of 2022. The toppings' flavors ranged from sweet to spicy on top of a sour pickle, creating a unique burst of flavor in the mouth of anyone brave enough to create the concoction.
The aforementioned Tajín is a Mexican seasoning made of ground chile peppers, lime, and sea salt. Its spicy, salty taste works on top of a multitude of meats, corn (including a delicious Elote Corn Dip), and fruits. In fact, Tajín makes for a perfect addition to a sweet candy apple because of its unique blend of so many different flavors. A candy apple can be dressed in Tajín (along with chamoy for those interested in a bit of tangy sauce) for a mouthwatering contrast of a kick of spice on something usually overbearingly sweet. The many unique uses of Tajín are nothing short of extraordinary, as new flavor combinations including the spicy condiment are discovered all the time.
How to use Tajín
The beauty of a Tajín-topped candy apple is that sweet and spicy are naturally complementary; other common sweet-and-spicy duos include mango salsa and margaritas with Tajín or jalapeños on the rim. To easily incorporate Tajín on a candy apple, sprinkle it onto a freshly candied apple; or, for spice lovers, take the extra step for making superior candy apples by plunging the apple into a bowl of the spice mix.
It even tastes delicious on fruits that aren't even candied. Tajín veterans say that watermelon and pineapple are particularly delicious with a spicy sprinkle on top, as each components' unique zest work beautifully in harmony together. Despite the fact that many rave about adding Tajín on sweet fruit, especially in Mexico where it is also used liberally on vegetables, it can be an acquired taste for those who have recently discovered the spice mix.