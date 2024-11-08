A Food Scientist Explains What Really Happens When You Marinate Meat

Even if you're new to cooking, you've likely tasted the difference that a good meat marinade can have on a meal. An easy marinade can make the perfect tri-tip steak or transform a bland chicken or pork dinner into a juicy, flavorful culinary masterpiece. But, while you may have tasted the impact of properly marinated meat, you may not know exactly how the marinade works its magic.

Recognizing the science behind your favorite recipes and their essential components is the key to mastering them and learning how to improvise meals with the ingredients you have in your kitchen, from experimenting to making swaps as needed. To help understand what happens when you marinate meat, Chowhound spoke to Kantha Shelke, Ph.D., CFS (Certified Food Scientist), who you can find on LinkedIn. Shelke is the founder and principal of Corvus Blue LLC (a food science and research firm), a food science communicator for the Institute of Food Technologists, and a senior lecturer on food safety regulations at Johns Hopkins University. Drawing on her vast knowledge of food science, Shelke breaks down how marinades work to tenderize and flavor meat.