13 Best Fruits To Throw In Your Smoker, According To Experts
Commanding the grill this summer, your focus might be on mastering succulent barbecued ribs, hot dogs, and killer pasta salads to fill out the spread. We don't always think to consider fruit, though we should. Melons or berries might supplement the hot, heavy meats on your table, but when smoked, they become flush with an incredible depth and candied sweetness, far more complex than we give it credit for. Just pick the right fruits for the job, and your cookout will be golden.
Christie Vanover, a skilled pit-master behind GirlsCanGrill, explains that smoking and grilling are entirely different methods of applying heat. "With this process, you're not trying to create a char," she says. "Instead you're infusing smoky flavor into the flesh of the fruit." Shannon Snell, the head pit-master at Sonny's BBQ, advises caution when tossing your produce to the heavy plumes, since as he points out, "not every fruit can be smoked, and the ones that can, don't belong in certain dishes." Still, Paul Scarfone from A Grill For All Seasons notes how resilient produce is when treated in this fashion, "The natural water content that it has gives plenty of moisture to avoid drying it out."
Another cold fruit salad? Skip it. With these seasoned takes from the pros, we've highlighted fruits that are simply the best thrown into your smoker.
Cherries
Tart and sour, cherries joyfully pop up beginning in July. Assuming your supermarket is overflowing with these edible rubies, throwing them in your smoker ought to be a no-brainer. The jar of neon red maraschinos are not the ideal style for this application; they should stay at the sundae bar. Opt for ripened whole cherries, pits and all, and lay them on a metal tray so that they don't slip into the cracks of your smoker. Smoking fruit requires selecting the right wood chips, and Shannon Snell suggests woods that impart a lighter aroma — this matches their delicate structure. "Find a very mild wood to smoke fruit with, such as apple, peach, hickory, or cherry," he says. "Stay away from mesquite as it is too strong of a flavor for fruits."
If playing bartender is on the itinerary, smoked cherries in a traditional cocktail would offer some razzmatazz that's perfect for entertaining. If you took out the pits, there's tasty ways to use them before discarding them. Take one example: a cherry-infused whipped cream. Simply plop the little stones into your dairy, steep them overnight, and voilà. Now you have a gourmet garnish. Configuring fruits into your outdoor grilling station? Now that's a rewarding way to sample the season's bounty.
Figs
Fruits associated with the warm seasons skew cooling and colorful: plump berries, ripe, tropical melons. Dark figs tend to get the shaft, even though they are by definition a summer fruit — and, more importantly, are an excellent choice for novice pit-masters to tackle next to their pork shoulder. Take it from us — when blazed with smoke, these brownish-purple gems garner a whole other level of honeyed richness. Figs are unique as it stands, yet tasting a fruit held to the fire soups up the experience. The firm texture grows soft from the heat, and the sweetly chewy interior yields a faint hint of spice.
Charcuterie plates are a welcome sight in the summertime, so impress your guests at your next cookout with an intriguing fig appetizer. Try wrapping your smoked figs with prosciutto; the salty cured meat goes hand in hand with the robust nuttiness of the fruit. Paul Scarfone likes to mash smoked fruits into jams, which you could smear onto crackers or a crusty slice of bread. All you need to do is simmer the figs with sugar, letting the heat on your stove top work its magic. Pro-tip? Sampling the fruit early, Vanover advises, will be helpful in yielding the most robust flavor.
Apples
Each of the professionals who sounded off to our inquiries agreed on one thing: Apples taste absolutely splendid smoked. As a matter of fact, Shannon Snell told us they're a fantastic gateway for folks new to wood-smoking foods. "Start slow, pick an easy fruit, such as apples, experiment with them and figure out what dishes they work best with," he said. Crisp, juicy, teeming with sugar, they check all the boxes in terms of flavor and prep, which is also incredibly easy. All you need to do is remove the core, scoop out the seeds, and lay 'em out on the grates in whatever shape you like. The crown jewel of the orchard is never a bad pick, but they're especially divine if you plan on serving pork for your dinner guests.
Mealy apples are a bad fit for smoking — they'd fall apart. Regardless of the variety, you'll need to make sure they're ripe. Because of how dense apples are, there's no need to hesitate with dialing up the heat, according to Christie Vanover. Suggesting a 250 F temperature, she informs us that it's possible you”ll need to adjust the duration spent in the smoker based on the proportion, and shape, of your apples. "If you leave them whole, they'll take about 90 minutes," Vanover says, adding that "if you slice or dice them, they'll cook in less time."
Stone fruits
Your grill set up probably has no shortage of fresh produce, yet stone fruits are in a category all their own — just ask Bobby Flay. Peaches, plums, nectarines, and apricots achieve a fine bit of caramelization at the barbecue, and being plump and juicy, become even more blissful steeped in the smoke.
Obtain ripened fruit in the "firm" camp with no discerning mushiness; just a slight give when you press the fruit gently with your fingers. Prepare by slicing in half and scooping out the pits, coating the surfaces in oil so the smoke and spices are able to grip on. Flip the fruit face-up on a metal sheet so the fleshy center is upright, and able to soak in the smoke at its highest peak.
As demonstrated by our experts, smoked stone fruits contain infinite uses in summertime cooking, all of which are delectable. Smoke-kissed peaches gives Paul Scarfone's barbecue glaze a luscious twist, and for Shannon Snell, the Southern fruit amps up a classic apple cobbler. Maybe you're exhausted from hosting your shindig and have zero energy to make anything special. If that's the case, why not serve the fruit as-is with vanilla bean scooped on top? Pleasing a crowd has never been easier.
Jackfruit
Flame-broiled proteins dominate the traditional barbecue, but in the year 2025, more and more folks are also partaking in animal-free variations. Jackfruit is a delicacy grown in Asia that's emerged in recent years as a great meat substitute for barbecue. Often, it riffs on pulled pork because the flesh is shreddable, with a temperate aroma that can handle just about any dry rub or marinade in its path — the tofu of the fruit world, so to speak. It's chameleonic, and such stark versatility earns a lengthy stint under roiling fire.
Professionals presumably have the know-how from years spent toiling at the grill, and Christie Vanover's method is truly as beginner-friendly as it comes. One thing's for sure: Slicing through tough skin won't be necessary. "I used canned jackfruit, season it with BBQ rub and smoke it at 250 F degrees for about one hour," she says. When the timer goes off, she instructs slathering on your glaze of choice before throwing it back to the flames again — for no more than 20 minutes, tops. What you'll get at the end is fall-apart shreds boasting a sweetly broiled essence you wouldn't believe at first smell isn't pork shoulder. Cooking for a lot of hungry diners? This two-pack of Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce ensures there's enough of the sticky glaze to go around.
Cantaloupe
To really get hooked on the possibilities of wood-smoking, opting for fruits in the following categories are a must — approachable, easy to find, and mouthwatering in various dishes. There's no doubt small-ish melons like cantaloupe meet this criteria. They can be sliced into wedges or chopped into cubes, and the succulent texture is quite appealing in the thick of hot summers. Additionally, the sweetness isn't so overpowering as to distract from the bevy of accompaniments you might possibly enjoy with them.
Hacking away the rind poses the biggest obstacle for firing up the fruit. If you don't own one already, a large knife, like this 8-inch chef knife from imarku is ideal for carving off the tough skin. Carefully peel the rind off, strips at a time, and detach the seeds from the flesh. If you decide to smoke the cantaloupe directly on the grates, bigger hunks of melon are better for helping them cook in place.
Savory seasonings are the key to extra flavorful cantaloupe, so douse on the spices to your heart's content. Chili powder, cayenne, or a heavy crank of black pepper mingles with the spicy smoke extremely well. Your vegan guests will likely exclaim with glee if you turn those smoked melon slabs into a tasty, meat-free "hamburger."
Pineapple
In conversing with legit pit-masters, some of the same fruits popped up again and again in our discussions — a promising sign novices are in good hands. Pineapples rank as Paul Scarfone's top pick, and it's not hard to see why. High in sugar and scrumptiously tangy, the island vibes really come to the fore when absorbing the woodsy aromas. Cleave a whole pineapple down the center, split it in two, or carve out thick rings to seal in the caramelized notes. You can go easy on the seasonings, or turn towards the indulgent with butter and brown sugar.
It goes without saying that pineapple provide a zingy kick to baked confections — see how the tropical delicacy inspires luscious results in vintage dessert fads like pineapple upside down cake. Still, don't write off their potency in other areas of the barbecue menu. Coleslaw, one of Christie Vanover's go-to side dishes, offers abundant creaminess and tang that bounces off the zesty ripple from the fruit. Grilling some marinated pork? Try them out on tacos al pastor. This features spice-riddled meat that's been marinaded, balanced by the sweet tang of the pineapple.
Mangos
"I think one of the best bites to have is a combination of smoky, sweet, and delicious," Paul Scarfone says. One fruit that ticks off all three boxes? Mango. Normally a cold component to fresh, zesty salsas, this greenish-yellow delicacy garners excellent results. The flesh is soft, but sturdy, making it capable of soaking in the wood-fired goodness with ease. Containing high amounts of sugar also helps the fruit develop a strong, bold taste and brown tinge from the plumes. And isn't that why we choose to turn to the smoker in the first place?
Readying your mango for smoking isn't too hard once you get the hang of it. Cutting it up will require detaching the seed-like pit that's stuffed in the middle, but getting rid of it will make the task of separating the fruit much more seamless. Peel the flesh away from the skin, and with your knife, cleave the fruit into great, chunky slabs, tossing them in a basic cooking oil to enhance the flavor. If you're in need of inspiration, you can't go wrong embracing smoked mangos as a topper. Pair them with battered fish tacos, either as a garnish or stirred into a lively chopped salsa.
Pears
Going to great lengths to embrace unexpected fruits may just breathe new life into your barbecue game. One instance where deviating from peaches or apples pays off? Look no further than the pear. Mellow, floral notes are already present in fresh pears plucked straight from the tree. Cast to indirect flames though, the delicate profile accrues a new-founded complexity. You'll never eat it raw again after sampling how caramel-y and lush they taste when exposed to hot wafting heat.
Summertime if ripe for delicious pears, and if you have your party later in the season it's wise to fall back on the most popular of the bunch — Toscas or Bartletts. Then, just prepare them as you would smoked apples. Remember Christie Vanover's advice and check in periodically. Smoking can be a slower process, so it's helpful to look now and then so that the pears get heated to you and your guests' preferences. Like figs, smoked pears attain extra goodness with a charcuterie spread — serve the fruit with salty cold cuts and cheeses. A la mode desserts are undeniably sublime, and a hunk of smoked pear doused in whipped cream would offer your guests relief.
Watermelon
Watermelon is easy to neglect. How many of us settle on laying cold slices next to the potato salad? A summer staple as pure and wholesome demands a little more creativity, and where Shannon Snell is concerned, imbuing robust heat is just what the doctor ordered. When it comes to one of the best fruits to throw in your smoker, the pit-master extraordinaire is adamant on the cheery melon, finding the sweetness and juiciness are very responsive to the charred vapors. As Snell says, "it is big, full of water, and has a natural sugar that lightly caramelizes over high heat." Not to mention the watermelon, when carved and riddled with smoke, "resembles the look of a holiday ham" thanks to its steakhouse-like preparation.
Once you isolate the juicy melon from the rind, bring in the seasonings — salt, pepper, and chili powder are the enhancements Snell is partial to — and then it's time to get to smoking. Snell advises leaving the watermelon for three hours at 300 F. When they're ready to eat, he drizzles on a tongue-licking hot honey sauce, which forms a harmonious merger with the wood-fired air. Chunks of feta would also be a welcome addition for conjuring Mediterranean pizazz, so indulge in your own spin.
Citrus fruits
Somehow without realizing it, we always seem to have a ton of citrus fruits laying around at our cookout. A stash of bulk lemons is never a bad thing to have when loads of people are imbibing on mixed drinks. When in doubt, you probably have a few to spare for the grill. When we discussed the best fruits to envelop in smoke, many of our experts agreed lemons, limes, oranges, and grapefruits gain new dimension with indirect heat. Tart, blissful, and high in vitamin C, what more could you possibly want in a refreshing accompaniment?
Wash off your citrus, chop them into halves, and smoke on high in your smoker, pre-heated and with the proper wood chips in your chamber. The zingy brightness is exactly what makes citrus fruits the star in many fish dishes, which Christie Vanover recommends and always have a place in summertime feasting. Squeezing the juice onto a rich broiled salmon filet, or skewers full of plump shrimp, offer a tiny but mighty flavor punch. Pump smoked lime juice with tequila or mezcal for a heartier margarita, or shave off little curls of the rind for a cocktail garnish.
Bananas
Bananas normally appear in cold fruit salads when it comes to summer picnics. However, their softness and ripe, aromatic flavor offer boundless joys when smoked to perfection. Locked and loaded with potassium, this wholesome fruit is a snap to prepare — simply peel them for the blazing-hot cooker to heat up slow and sweet. Bananas are, admittedly, fairly delicate, but handling them carefully will prevent them from becoming a pool of yellow mush. Paul Scarfone relies on a 225 F temperature and gives the bananas a half-hour under the hood, just to give it that burnished, golden-brown finish.
Fire-licked fruits really takes a shine to the sweet treats, and bananas are certainly no exception. In that case, waiting until the burgers and ribs have been polished off to unveil your smoked banana dessert is a must. Vintage no-bake desserts like bananas foster would be a great bet for showing off your smoked bananas — cinnamon and sugars caramelized in a pan sums up the majority of the recipe. Or test it out with a nostalgic banana split, where the hot-meets-cold dynamic would reach stupendous heights thanks to the campfire-y tones. Don't hesitate to experiment with other chilled delights too, like dreamy banana puddings or a banana cream pie.
Strawberries
"I love a bite that has hot and cold, so serving smoked fruit with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream is perfect for me any day," Paul Scarfone says. Strawberries accrue luscious plumpness when prepared in the smoker, your guests won't be able to pass up the juicy bliss of a dialed-up sundae or shortcake.
Truthfully, not all of the experts we chatted with agree on the lingering effects of smoke in strawberries. For one, they're quite small, and can potentially wither down if they're left to the flames for too long. Keep a close eye, watch the timer, and with any luck your berries will turn out as intended — softened and nicely spiced. Placing them directly on the grates of your smoker isn't recommended obviously, so opt for a tray when sliding them into the appliance. Scarfone's successes certainly makes the case that it's a worthwhile venture if you crave an experiment. "I made a smoked strawberry jam that was delicious," he says, but boundless options exist for showing off your smoke-infused labors.