13 Best Fruits To Throw In Your Smoker, According To Experts

Commanding the grill this summer, your focus might be on mastering succulent barbecued ribs, hot dogs, and killer pasta salads to fill out the spread. We don't always think to consider fruit, though we should. Melons or berries might supplement the hot, heavy meats on your table, but when smoked, they become flush with an incredible depth and candied sweetness, far more complex than we give it credit for. Just pick the right fruits for the job, and your cookout will be golden.

Christie Vanover, a skilled pit-master behind GirlsCanGrill, explains that smoking and grilling are entirely different methods of applying heat. "With this process, you're not trying to create a char," she says. "Instead you're infusing smoky flavor into the flesh of the fruit." Shannon Snell, the head pit-master at Sonny's BBQ, advises caution when tossing your produce to the heavy plumes, since as he points out, "not every fruit can be smoked, and the ones that can, don't belong in certain dishes." Still, Paul Scarfone from A Grill For All Seasons notes how resilient produce is when treated in this fashion, "The natural water content that it has gives plenty of moisture to avoid drying it out."

Another cold fruit salad? Skip it. With these seasoned takes from the pros, we've highlighted fruits that are simply the best thrown into your smoker.