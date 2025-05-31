Savory Seasonings Are Your Ticket To Extra Flavorful Cantaloupe

From peach cobbler to strawberry shortcake, you know that sweetened fruit is delicious — but salted fruit? Believe it or not, the unusual combination works — and there's a scientific reason why salt brings out the best in summer fruits like cantaloupe.

Adding salt to fruit can take the edge off of a fruit's bitterness, while also drawing out the natural juices of the fruit. Many say that this tip works best on fruits that are especially juicy to begin with — like cantaloupe. By cutting the bitterness, salt allows the true sweetness and juiciness of cantaloupe to shine. When the sweetness of cantaloupe is front and center, it also sets a beautiful canvas for other savory flavors (including sprinkles of spice).

In addition to enhancing the sweet taste of cantaloupe, salt works well on a number of fruits. The combination of salty feta cheese and watermelon, for example, has become a summer staple for many. Strawberries taste super sweet when added to a savory salad and drizzled with salty, tangy balsamic vinaigrette dressing.