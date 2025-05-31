Savory Seasonings Are Your Ticket To Extra Flavorful Cantaloupe
From peach cobbler to strawberry shortcake, you know that sweetened fruit is delicious — but salted fruit? Believe it or not, the unusual combination works — and there's a scientific reason why salt brings out the best in summer fruits like cantaloupe.
Adding salt to fruit can take the edge off of a fruit's bitterness, while also drawing out the natural juices of the fruit. Many say that this tip works best on fruits that are especially juicy to begin with — like cantaloupe. By cutting the bitterness, salt allows the true sweetness and juiciness of cantaloupe to shine. When the sweetness of cantaloupe is front and center, it also sets a beautiful canvas for other savory flavors (including sprinkles of spice).
In addition to enhancing the sweet taste of cantaloupe, salt works well on a number of fruits. The combination of salty feta cheese and watermelon, for example, has become a summer staple for many. Strawberries taste super sweet when added to a savory salad and drizzled with salty, tangy balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Other seasonings to elevate your cantaloupe
Salt can help step up your cantaloupe game, but adding more savory seasonings — especially those with a kick of spice — can help you take your favorite summer fruit to the next level. A dusting of black pepper can help to balance out the sweetness of cantaloupe. Fun fact: You can also season and roast cantaloupe seeds as a delicious alternative to pumpkin seeds. Tajín seasoning can also be a good fit here — the heat from the dried chiles and the bold kick of lime work well with cantaloupe's mild flavor (it can also provide a blast of tangy flavor to candy apples).
Cantaloupe and prosciutto or ham is a popular combination. Try sprinkling on some unexpected sweet and spicy seasonings like cardamom, paprika, or chili powder. You can enjoy sweet and spicy cantaloupe on its own, or toss it to add a bright kick to a summer salad. You can also try grilling cantaloupe after seasoning — this will further help to pull out its natural sweetness, creating a surprisingly delicious summer side dish. Finish it off with a squeeze of lemon or lime juice, adding a bit of acid to balance out the sweet and spicy elements.