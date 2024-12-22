Why Lemon Is The Star Of Many Fish Dishes

Preparing fresh fish or seafood often requires a little more technique than other dishes. The meat is delicate and can quickly overcook, plus it usually has a briny flavor that you want to properly complement. When it comes to garnishing this dish, it's common to squeeze a little lemon juice over the top, or at least pair the dish with a lemon wedge. That's because the citrus flavors play a pretty big role in the overall balance of the dish.

Prior to getting to your plate, fish and other seafood types are constantly exposed to the ocean's salty water. This gives it a briny flavor, even after it's caught, washed, and cooked. Lemon juice, which has a sour, acidic taste, actually serves as an excellent pairing to balance those briny flavors. You don't want to overdo it since a little lemon juice goes a long way. But it's almost always the touch of brightness your seafood dish needs, and there are plenty of ways to incorporate it.