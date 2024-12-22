Why Lemon Is The Star Of Many Fish Dishes
Preparing fresh fish or seafood often requires a little more technique than other dishes. The meat is delicate and can quickly overcook, plus it usually has a briny flavor that you want to properly complement. When it comes to garnishing this dish, it's common to squeeze a little lemon juice over the top, or at least pair the dish with a lemon wedge. That's because the citrus flavors play a pretty big role in the overall balance of the dish.
Prior to getting to your plate, fish and other seafood types are constantly exposed to the ocean's salty water. This gives it a briny flavor, even after it's caught, washed, and cooked. Lemon juice, which has a sour, acidic taste, actually serves as an excellent pairing to balance those briny flavors. You don't want to overdo it since a little lemon juice goes a long way. But it's almost always the touch of brightness your seafood dish needs, and there are plenty of ways to incorporate it.
Add lemon to your seafood for the best balance
Adding a little lemon is as easy as cutting a wedge and drizzling the juice, but you can also build the flavors into your seafood dish instead of just adding it as a garnish. If you're making anything from fresh fish to shrimp or scallops, try serving the seafood over a lemon pasta. You can quickly whip up a sauce made from garlic, sea salt, and a little melted butter, then whisk in some lemon juice before tossing it with the pasta.
Another option is to add lemon zest and a little juice to some softened butter, along with parsley and sea salt for a quick maître d'hôtel butter. Add the softened butter to the fish pan or atop the fish, depending on how you're cooking it, and let the butter melt and infuse into the fish as it cooks. Other types of citrus will work, too, but they might not have as much tart acidity as lemons. For something milder, try substituting lime juice, and for a sweet acidic flavor, you can even incorporate fresh oranges.