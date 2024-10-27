Don't Forget This Expert Advice When Choosing Wood Chips

Smoking meats is a great way to make them more tender and achieve flavors you won't get with normal grilling. If you're not a heavy smoker (in the culinary sense) and you're turning your grill into a smoker to experiment before investing in the real thing, it's possible that you haven't seriously considered what wood you should be using. Wood is wood, right? Not really, as it turns out — there's hickory, maple, mesquite, applewood, and cherrywood, and those are just a few choices. Different wood chips make your meat taste different, somewhat similar to how barrel-aging spirits or grilling with cedar planks can impart special flavors.

For some advice on choosing wood chips, Chowhound spoke exclusively with Rich Parente, chef and owner of Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, New York, which he runs with his wife, Cassie. The couple also owns the nearby Clock Tower Farm, where they raise pigs and sheep for their farm-to-table restaurant. According to Parente, the meat you're working with determines the wood chips you want to buy. "Pork and chicken are milder and go well with a lighter kind of wood, like applewood and other fruitwoods. Red meat is heavier and can stand up to more aggressive smoky flavors of woods like mesquite and hickory," he says.