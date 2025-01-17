An Expert's Advice On Making Succulent Barbecued Ribs On A Gas Grill

If you've tried oven-baked barbecue ribs, then you'll love them just as much (if not more) by heating them up on a gas grill. Isn't cooking some mouthwatering barbecue half the reason for owning a grill anyway? Grilling can be tricky for those new to the practice because there's nothing more defeating than fumbling an hours-long recipe. To save you from sad, dry ribs, Chowhound consulted celebrity chef and grill master Robbie Shoults.

You may have seen him as a judge on "Beat Bobby Flay," donning his signature cowboy hat. He's the third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall, Texas, home to his other restaurant, High Horse 1898, at the Shoults family-owned Marshall Mercantile. When it comes to firing up the best barbecue ribs, he follows the wisdom of going low and slow by placing the rack of ribs on indirect heat.

"Only light one side of your gas grill and place the ribs on the opposite end so they won't get too hot, overcook, or dry out," Shoults advises. Ribs are notorious for their juicy, fall-off-the-bone quality, and going fast and aggressive with the heat source will evaporate the moisture.